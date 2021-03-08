La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Everybody’s talking’ de Joe Sample & Randy Crawford

El gran Harry Nilsson escribió este 'Everybody's talking' hace muchos años y hay muchas versiones de todas ellas, pero me traigo esta de una maravillosa cantante de rithm & blues norteamericana llamada Randy Crawford y acompañada esa leyenda por otra leyenda, también igual de elegante, Joe Sample, un excelente pianista de jazz fusión
Letra de la canción ‘Everybody’s talking’ de Joe Sample & Randy Crawford
Everybody's talking at me I don't hear a word they're saying Only the echoes of my mind
People stopping, staring I can't see their faces Only the shadows of their eyes
I'm going where the sun keeps shining Through the pouring rain Going where the weather suits my clothes
Banking off of the northeast winds Sailing on a summer breeze And skipping over the ocean like a stone
I'm going where the sun keeps shining Through the pouring rain Going where the weather suits my clothes
Banking off of the northeast winds Sailing on a summer breeze And skipping over the ocean like a stone
Everybody's talking at me Can't hear a word they're saying Only the echoes of my mind
I won't let you leave my love behind No, I won't let you leave I won't let you leave my love behind