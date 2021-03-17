La canción del día de Herrera: ‘I wanna stay with you’ de Gallagher & Lyle

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
Actualizado 08:05
La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘I wanna stay with you’ de Gallagher & Lyle.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Esa cosa que se llamaba el soft rock en las canciones pop de los 70 tuvieron una cumbre indudable en un dúo escocés Galagher & Lyle, eran Benny Gallagher and Graham Lyle,'Check Out the Groove' era el disco en el que encontramos este ‘I wanna stay with you’ ('Quiero quedarme contigo').
Inside, outside, up and around
Love set me up and love let me down again
Feel like a weatherman
One day sun, next day rain
You ask me if I really care
Don't you know the answer
Rainy day blues never felt this way
I wanna stay with you
For the rest of my life
I wanna live with you
For the rest of my life
I wanna stay with you
For the rest of my life
When I gave my loving to you
It meant little to me
Somehow somewhere you changed my point of view
Good times, bad times, happy or sad
Being in love is better than being out
I might have had my doubts
But nothing to write home about
