La canción del día de Herrera: ‘I wanna stay with you’ de Gallagher & Lyle

La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘I wanna stay with you’ de Gallagher & Lyle.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Esa cosa que se llamaba el soft rock en las canciones pop de los 70 tuvieron una cumbre indudable en un dúo escocés Galagher & Lyle, eran Benny Gallagher and Graham Lyle,'Check Out the Groove' era el disco en el que encontramos este ‘I wanna stay with you’ ('Quiero quedarme contigo').

Letra de la canción ‘I wanna stay with you’ de Gallagher & Lyle

Inside, outside, up and around

Love set me up and love let me down again

Feel like a weatherman

One day sun, next day rain

You ask me if I really care

Don't you know the answer

Rainy day blues never felt this way

I wanna stay with you

For the rest of my life

I wanna live with you

For the rest of my life

I wanna stay with you

For the rest of my life

When I gave my loving to you

It meant little to me

Somehow somewhere you changed my point of view

Good times, bad times, happy or sad

Being in love is better than being out

I might have had my doubts

But nothing to write home about

