COPE

Herrera en COPE

La canción del día de Herrera

    Audio

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Walking in Memphis’ de Marc Cohn

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este lunes

    Tiempo de lectura: 2Actualizado 07:15

    En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Walking in Memphis’ de Marc Cohn.

    "Es la historia de una canción...

    Allá por el año noventa un cantautor llamado Marc Cohn no tenía inspiraciones. Se fue a Memphis a caminar y en Memphis pasó por la iglesia en la que oficiaba All Green, por la antigua casa de Elvis Presleypor un club cerca del Mississippi y le salió esta deliciosa ‘Walking in Memphis’.

    Letra de la canción ‘Walking in Memphis’ de Marc Cohn

    • Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado

    Put on my blue suede shoes
    And I boarded the plane
    Touched down in the land of the Delta Blues
    In the middle of the pouring rain
    W.C. Handy, won't you look down over me?
    Yeah, I got a first class ticket
    But I'm as blue as a boy can be

    Then I'm walking in Memphis
    Was walking with my feet ten feet off of Beale
    Walking in Memphis
    But do I really feel the way I feel?

    Saw the ghost of Elvis
    On Union Avenue
    Followed him up to the gates of Graceland
    Then I watched him walk right through
    Now security they did not see him
    They just hovered 'round his tomb
    But there's a pretty little thing
    Waiting for the King
    Down in the Jungle Room

    When I was walking in Memphis
    I was walking with my feet ten feet off of Beale
    Walking in Memphis
    But do I really feel the way I feel?

    They've got catfish on the table
    They've got gospel in the air
    And Reverend Green be glad to see you
    When you haven't got a prayer
    But, boy, you've got a prayer in Memphis

    Now Muriel plays piano
    Every Friday at the Hollywood
    And they brought me down to see her
    And they asked me if I would
    Do a little number
    And I sang with all my might
    She said
    "Tell me are you a Christian child?"
    And I said "Ma'am, I am tonight"

    Walking in Memphis
    (Walking in Memphis)
    Was walking with my feet ten feet off of Beale
    Walking in Memphis
    (Walking in Memphis)
    But do I really feel the way I feel?

    Walking in Memphis
    (Walking in Memphis)
    I was walking with my feet ten feet off of Beale
    Walking in Memphis
    (Walking in Memphis)
    But do I really feel the way I feel?

    Put on my blue suede shoes
    And I boarded the plane
    Touched down in the land of the Delta Blues
    In the middle of the pouring rain
    Touched down in the land of the Delta Blues
    In the middle of the pouring rain

    Etiquetas

    Radio en directo COPE
    • item no encontrado

    Lo más compartido

    Lo último

    Lo más visto

    Lo más escuchado

    Lo último

    En directo

    Directo Herrera en COPE

    Herrera en COPE

    Con Carlos Herrera

    Escuchar

    Recomendados