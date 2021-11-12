La canción del día de Herrera: ‘The love I lost’ de West End FT. Sybil

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘The love I lost’ de West End FT. Sybil
“Es la historia de una canción…
‘The love i lost’ una creación de los incomparablesLeon Huff y Kenny Gamble que estrenó Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes.
Fue una de las grandes canciones disco, pero aquí West End con una cantante compositora de Rhythm and blues, norteamericana llamadas Sybil realizaron la versión extraordinaria
El amor perdido es el más dulce de todos…”
I can remember planning
Building my whole world around you
And I can remember hoping
That you and I could make it on through
But something went wrong
We loved each other
We just couldn't get along
Take a good look at me
I'm in misery, can't you see?
The love I lost (The love, the love I lost)
Was a sweet love (It was a sweet love)
The love I lost (The love, the love I lost)
Was complete love (It was complete love)
The love I lost (The love I lost)
I will never, never (Never)
No no never
Never love again, ooh
I can't remember nothing, no no
But the good times we used to share
I'm so sad and lonely
Without you my life is so dead
I'm sorry to say
You go your way and I'll go my way
It hurts deep inside
The day we said goodbye, but
The love I lost (The love, the love I lost)
Was a sweet love (It was a sweet love)
The love I lost (The love, the love I lost)
Was complete love (It was complete love)
The love I lost, ooh ooh
I will never (never)
No no never
Never love again (I'll never love again)
I will never (Never)
No no never
Never love again, ooh
I will never (Never)
No no never
Never love again
The love, the love I lost, ooh
The love, the love I lost
The love, the love I lost
Was a sweet love (It was a sweet love)
The love I lost (The love, the love I lost)
Was complete love (It was complete love)
The love I lost, ooh ooh
I will never (never)
No no never
Never love again (I'll never love again)
I will never (never)
No no never
Never love again (I'll never love again)
I will never (never)
No no never
Never love again (I'll never love again)
