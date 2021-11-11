COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Lost in space’ de Lighthouse Family

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este jueves

    En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Lost in space’ de Lighthouse Family.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Los 90 tienen varias canciones elementales, sustanciales, bandera. Esta de ‘Lighthouse Family’, indudablemente, es una de ellas. ‘Perdido en el espacio’

    Letra de la canción ‘Lost in space’ de Lighthouse Family

    Sometimes I get tired of this me-first attitude
    You are the one thing that keeps me smiling
    That's why I'm always wishing hard for you

    'Cause your light shines so bright
    I don't feel no solitude
    You are my first star at night
    I'd be lost in space without you

    And I'll never lose my faith in you
    How will I ever get to heaven, if I do?

    Feels, just so fine
    When we touch the sky me and you
    This is my idea of heaven
    Why can't it always be so good?

    But it's all right, I know you're out there
    Doing what you've gotta do
    You are my soul satellite
    I'd be lost in space without you

    And I'll never lose my faith in you
    How will I ever get to heaven, if I do

    And I'll never lose my faith in you
    How will I ever get to heaven, if I do

    And I'll never lose my faith in you
    How will I ever get to heaven, if I do

    And I'll never lose my faith in you
    How will I ever get to heaven, if I do

    And I'll never lose my faith in you
    How will I ever get to heaven, if I do

