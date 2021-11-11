La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Lost in space’ de Lighthouse Family

En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Lost in space’ de Lighthouse Family.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Los 90 tienen varias canciones elementales, sustanciales, bandera. Esta de ‘Lighthouse Family’, indudablemente, es una de ellas. ‘Perdido en el espacio’

Letra de la canción ‘Lost in space’ de Lighthouse Family

Sometimes I get tired of this me-first attitude

You are the one thing that keeps me smiling

That's why I'm always wishing hard for you

'Cause your light shines so bright

I don't feel no solitude

You are my first star at night

I'd be lost in space without you

And I'll never lose my faith in you

How will I ever get to heaven, if I do?

Feels, just so fine

When we touch the sky me and you

This is my idea of heaven

Why can't it always be so good?

But it's all right, I know you're out there

Doing what you've gotta do

You are my soul satellite

I'd be lost in space without you

And I'll never lose my faith in you

How will I ever get to heaven, if I do

And I'll never lose my faith in you

How will I ever get to heaven, if I do

And I'll never lose my faith in you

How will I ever get to heaven, if I do

And I'll never lose my faith in you

How will I ever get to heaven, if I do

And I'll never lose my faith in you

How will I ever get to heaven, if I do

