La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Lost in space’ de Lighthouse Family

En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Lost in space’ de Lighthouse Family.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Los 90 tienen varias canciones elementales, sustanciales, bandera. Esta de ‘Lighthouse Family’, indudablemente, es una de ellas. ‘Perdido en el espacio’
Letra de la canción ‘Lost in space’ de Lighthouse Family
- Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado
Sometimes I get tired of this me-first attitude
You are the one thing that keeps me smiling
That's why I'm always wishing hard for you
'Cause your light shines so bright
I don't feel no solitude
You are my first star at night
I'd be lost in space without you
And I'll never lose my faith in you
How will I ever get to heaven, if I do?
Feels, just so fine
When we touch the sky me and you
This is my idea of heaven
Why can't it always be so good?
But it's all right, I know you're out there
Doing what you've gotta do
You are my soul satellite
I'd be lost in space without you
And I'll never lose my faith in you
How will I ever get to heaven, if I do
And I'll never lose my faith in you
How will I ever get to heaven, if I do
And I'll never lose my faith in you
How will I ever get to heaven, if I do
And I'll never lose my faith in you
How will I ever get to heaven, if I do
And I'll never lose my faith in you
How will I ever get to heaven, if I do
LAS CANCIONES DE LA SEMANA
La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Tres palomas’ de Víctor y Diego
La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Sólo tú’ de Módulos