La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Outside my windows’ de Stevie Wonder

La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Outside my windows’ de Stevie Wonder.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Era 1979, en aquel momento Stevie Wonder editó un disco raro, conceptual, en solitario, pero con alguna canción muy sabrosa de la vida secreta de las plantas: ‘Outside my windows’.

Letra de la canción ‘Outside my windows’ de Stevie Wonder

Much has been written about

The world and all its kind of loves

But the sweetest of them all

You seldom will find stories of, oh-oh-oh-oh

My love lives outside my window

Clouds burst to give water

So her love can grow, oh

My love smiles to me each morning

Says she'll never leave me and I know it's so

You don't have to look around

Or ask yourself if she is there

'Cause the fragance of her love

Says hi with every breath of air, oh-oh-oh-oh

My love lives outside my window

Clouds burst to give water

So her love can grow, oh

My love smiles to me each morning

Says she'll never leave me and I know it's so

You will often hear her name

Describing another's prettiness

But if ever there was choice

My flower would be the prettiest, oh-oh-oh-oh

My love lives outside my window

Clouds burst to give water

So her love can grow, oh

My love smiles to me each morning

Says she'll never leave me and I know it's so, oh-oh-oh-oh

My love lives outside my window

Clouds burst to give water

So her love can grow, oh

My love smiles to me each morning

Says she'll never leave me and I know it's so

