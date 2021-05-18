La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Now that we found love’ de TheO’Jays

La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Now that we found love’ de TheO’Jays.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Seguramente ustedes recuerdan en los 80 a un grupo de reggae llamado ‘Third world’ (‘Tercer Mundo’) que interpretaba esta canción, una canción de en realidad la habían estrenado The O’Jays y que respondía la firma de Kenneth Gamble and Leon Huff.”

Letra de la canción ‘Now that we found love’ de TheO’Jays

Now that we found found love

What are we gonna do with it.

Now that we found found love

What are we gonna do with it.

One two, tell me what you got

Let me slip my quarters inside your slot to hit the jackpot

Rev me up Rev me up

My little buttercup

We can tug sheets snuggle up and get stuck

Believe it or not

Here comes the brother with glow

A strugglin', Bubblin' overweight lover hurt prone

So what's it gonna be

Me or the TV

Now let me take time to set your mind and your body free

So why don't you just stretch

Stretch for a sec.

Shake me, Shake me

Baby Baby bake me

No need to fake here I am

Come on and take me

Wind your body

Baby move your body

I see you slip sliding

Come on now do it hottie

I'm not quite sure as to what is going down

But I'm feeling Hunky Dory

'bout this thing that I found

Now that we found found love

What are we gonna do with it.

Now that we found found love

What are we gonna do with it.

I dig the way you wiggle

You don't jiggle

Once you jiggle

So hand over your love

Cause it's heavier

Than it'll

Move like a Mover

Sye wanted to groove

So I grooved her

Then she wanted to learn

So we'd be schoolin'

So I schooled her

(Mary had a little lamb)

But not like this

We can waltz and turn

Rumble tumble and twist

Then you think you gonna give in

Phantasies relivin'

So lay down and relax

Lover my lady

Lady love of my baby girl

Spread your wings

So we can fly around the world

When you drop me kisses

You're so cute you drop the bomb on me

Stretch it

Stretch it

Flex it

Flex it

Gimme the permission

Okey, Dokey

I'll bless ya

Blessin' like buddha

Buddha as the bless

You can lay down on the Lover

Put your head on my chest

Now that we found found love

What are we gonna do with it.

Now that we found found love

What are we gonna do with it.

What can we do

What are we gonna do

Roses are red and Violets are blue

Love is good and plenty

If you get plenty good lovin'

Do me right

Do me right

My lonesome dove

Tell me one more time

What is this thing called love

I'm not quite sure

As to what is going down

But I'm feelin' Hunkey Dory

'Bout this thing that I found

