La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Now that we found love’ de TheO’Jays

La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Now that we found love’ de TheO’Jays.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Seguramente ustedes recuerdan en los 80 a un grupo de reggae llamado ‘Third world’ (‘Tercer Mundo’) que interpretaba esta canción, una canción de en realidad la habían estrenado The O’Jays y que respondía la firma de Kenneth Gamble and Leon Huff.”
Now that we found found love
What are we gonna do with it.
Now that we found found love
What are we gonna do with it.
One two, tell me what you got
Let me slip my quarters inside your slot to hit the jackpot
Rev me up Rev me up
My little buttercup
We can tug sheets snuggle up and get stuck
Believe it or not
Here comes the brother with glow
A strugglin', Bubblin' overweight lover hurt prone
So what's it gonna be
Me or the TV
Now let me take time to set your mind and your body free
So why don't you just stretch
Stretch for a sec.
Shake me, Shake me
Baby Baby bake me
No need to fake here I am
Come on and take me
Wind your body
Baby move your body
I see you slip sliding
Come on now do it hottie
I'm not quite sure as to what is going down
But I'm feeling Hunky Dory
'bout this thing that I found
Now that we found found love
What are we gonna do with it.
Now that we found found love
What are we gonna do with it.
I dig the way you wiggle
You don't jiggle
Once you jiggle
So hand over your love
Cause it's heavier
Than it'll
Move like a Mover
Sye wanted to groove
So I grooved her
Then she wanted to learn
So we'd be schoolin'
So I schooled her
(Mary had a little lamb)
But not like this
We can waltz and turn
Rumble tumble and twist
Then you think you gonna give in
Phantasies relivin'
So lay down and relax
Lover my lady
Lady love of my baby girl
Spread your wings
So we can fly around the world
When you drop me kisses
You're so cute you drop the bomb on me
Stretch it
Stretch it
Flex it
Flex it
Gimme the permission
Okey, Dokey
I'll bless ya
Blessin' like buddha
Buddha as the bless
You can lay down on the Lover
Put your head on my chest
Now that we found found love
What are we gonna do with it.
Now that we found found love
What are we gonna do with it.
What can we do
What are we gonna do
Roses are red and Violets are blue
Love is good and plenty
If you get plenty good lovin'
Do me right
Do me right
My lonesome dove
Tell me one more time
What is this thing called love
I'm not quite sure
As to what is going down
But I'm feelin' Hunkey Dory
'Bout this thing that I found
