La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Moonlight shadow’ de Mike Oldfield y Maggie Reilly

La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Moonlight shadow’ de Mike Oldfield y Maggie Reilly
“Es la historia de una canción…
En 1983 hacía 10 años que el multiinstrumentista británico Mike Oldfield había edificado un monumento al rock sinfónico con aquel 'Tubular Bells'.
Bueno, 10 años después decidió hacer un disco completamente diferente, cogió la voz de la grandiosa Maggie Reilly y con algún aire de dedicatoria la muerte de John Lennon escribió este 'Moonlight shadow'.
Me quedo, rezo, te veré en el cielo allá a lo lejos yo me quedo y rezo y te veré en el cielo algún día.."
The last that ever she saw him
Carried away by a moonlight shadow
He passed on worried and warning
Carried away by a moonlight shadow
Lost in a riddle that Saturday night
Far away on the other side
He was caught in the middle of a desperate fight
And she couldn't find how to push through
The trees that whisper in the evening
Carried away by a moonlight shadow
Sing a song of sorrow and grieving
Carried away by a moonlight shadow
All she saw was a silhouette of a gun
Far away on the other side
He was shot six times by a man on the run
And she couldn't find how to push through
I stay, I pray
See you in heaven far away
I stay, I pray
See you in heaven one day
Four A.M. in the morning
Carried away by a moonlight shadow
I watched your vision forming
Carried away by a moonlight shadow
Stars roll slowly in a silvery night
Far away on the other side
Will you come to terms with me this night
But she couldn't find how to push through
I stay, I pray
See you in heaven far away
I stay, I pray
See you in heaven one day
Far away on the other side
Caught in the middle of a hundred and five
The night was heavy and the air was alive
But she couldn't find how to push through
Carried away by a moonlight shadow
Carried away by a moonlight shadow
Far away on the other side
But she couldn't find how to push through
