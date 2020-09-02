La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Moonlight shadow’ de Mike Oldfield y Maggie Reilly

COPE

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    En 1983 hacía 10 años que el multiinstrumentista británico Mike Oldfield había edificado un monumento al rock sinfónico con aquel 'Tubular Bells'.

    Bueno, 10 años después decidió hacer un disco completamente diferente, cogió la voz de la grandiosa Maggie Reilly y con algún aire de dedicatoria la muerte de John Lennon escribió este 'Moonlight shadow'.

    Me quedo, rezo, te veré en el cielo allá a lo lejos yo me quedo y rezo y te veré en el cielo algún día.."

    Letra de la canción ‘Moonlight shadow’ de Mike Oldfield y Maggie Reilly

    The last that ever she saw him
    Carried away by a moonlight shadow
    He passed on worried and warning
    Carried away by a moonlight shadow
    Lost in a riddle that Saturday night
    Far away on the other side
    He was caught in the middle of a desperate fight
    And she couldn't find how to push through

    The trees that whisper in the evening
    Carried away by a moonlight shadow
    Sing a song of sorrow and grieving
    Carried away by a moonlight shadow
    All she saw was a silhouette of a gun
    Far away on the other side
    He was shot six times by a man on the run
    And she couldn't find how to push through

    I stay, I pray
    See you in heaven far away
    I stay, I pray
    See you in heaven one day

    Four A.M. in the morning
    Carried away by a moonlight shadow
    I watched your vision forming
    Carried away by a moonlight shadow
    Stars roll slowly in a silvery night
    Far away on the other side
    Will you come to terms with me this night
    But she couldn't find how to push through

    I stay, I pray
    See you in heaven far away
    I stay, I pray
    See you in heaven one day

    Far away on the other side

    Caught in the middle of a hundred and five
    The night was heavy and the air was alive
    But she couldn't find how to push through

    Carried away by a moonlight shadow
    Carried away by a moonlight shadow
    Far away on the other side
    But she couldn't find how to push through

