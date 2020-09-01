La canción del día de Herrera: ‘The river of dreams’ de Billy Joel

Era 1993 y en aquel entonces el artista Billy Joel llevaba 11 discos grabados, este era el número 12 y de esto hace 27 años. Él hablaba mucho entonces del amor y de la fidelidad y otras cosas y grabó este ‘The river of dreams’.
Todos vivimos en el océano, todos empezamos en las corrientes y todos somos llevados por el río de los sueños.
Letra de la canción ‘The river dreams’ de Billy Joel
In the middle of the night I go walking in my sleep From the mountains of faith To the river so deep I must be looking for something Something sacred I lost But the river is wide And it's too hard to cross
Even though I know the river is wide I walk down every evening and I stand on the shore I try to cross to the opposite side So I can finally find out what I've been looking for
In the middle of the night I go walking in my sleep Through the valley of fear To a river so deep I've been searching for something Taken out of my soul Something I'd never lose Something somebody stole
I don't know why I go walking at night But now I'm tired and I don't want to walk anymore I hope it doesn't take the rest of my life Until I find what it is that I've been looking for
In the middle of the night I go walking in my sleep Through the jungle of doubt To a river so deep I know I'm searching for something Something so undefined That it can only be seen By the eyes of the blind
In the middle of the night
I'm not sure about a life after this God knows I've never been a spiritual man Baptized by the fire, I wade into the river That runs to the promised land
In the middle of the night I go walking in my sleep Through the desert of truth To the river so deep We all end in the ocean We all start in the streams We're all carried along By the river of dreams