La canción del día de Herrera: ‘The river of dreams’ de Billy Joel

Despertamos este martes con esperanza con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘The river of dreams’ de Billy Joel.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Era 1993 y en aquel entonces el artista Billy Joel llevaba 11 discos grabados, este era el número 12 y de esto hace 27 años. Él hablaba mucho entonces del amor y de la fidelidad y otras cosas y grabó este ‘The river of dreams’.

Todos vivimos en el océano, todos empezamos en las corrientes y todos somos llevados por el río de los sueños.

Letra de la canción ‘The river dreams’ de Billy Joel

In the middle of the night

I go walking in my sleep

From the mountains of faith

To the river so deep

I must be looking for something

Something sacred I lost

But the river is wide

And it's too hard to cross

Even though I know the river is wide

I walk down every evening and I stand on the shore

I try to cross to the opposite side

So I can finally find out what I've been looking for

In the middle of the night

I go walking in my sleep

Through the valley of fear

To a river so deep

I've been searching for something

Taken out of my soul

Something I'd never lose

Something somebody stole

I don't know why I go walking at night

But now I'm tired and I don't want to walk anymore

I hope it doesn't take the rest of my life

Until I find what it is that I've been looking for

In the middle of the night

I go walking in my sleep

Through the jungle of doubt

To a river so deep

I know I'm searching for something

Something so undefined

That it can only be seen

By the eyes of the blind

In the middle of the night

I'm not sure about a life after this

God knows I've never been a spiritual man

Baptized by the fire, I wade into the river

That runs to the promised land

In the middle of the night

I go walking in my sleep

Through the desert of truth

To the river so deep

We all end in the ocean

We all start in the streams

We're all carried along

By the river of dreams

In the middle of the night

LAS CANCIONES DE LA SEMANA

La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Stomp!’ The Brothers Johnson