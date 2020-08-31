La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Stomp!’ The Brothers Johnson

Allá por los 70 dos hermanos que se habían dedicado mucho al rythm and blues, los hermanos Johnson grabaron una pieza que había producido el más grande, el creador, arreglador, el ingeniero, el productor que todo lo ha hecho bien indiscutible la música llamado Quincy Jones
Letra de la canción ‘Stomp!’ The Brothers Johnson
Stepping out The weekend's open wide Fill it up, let's Blast the jams and ride
While we're cruising Around in the street Listen up for the partying feet Slap me five, that's the place We've arrived, it's alive
Everybody, take it to the top
We're gonna stomp all night In the neighborhood Don't it feel all right We're gonna stomp all night Wanna party 'til the morning light
Running, running, running
The set is hot There's people wall to wall Old ones, young things Short ones standing tall
So, grab the one with The smile on her face And hit the floor and Stay right on the case The heat is on and the funk Just won't leave us alone
Everybody, take it to the top
Stomp, step down in it Put your feet where You feel the fit
Stomp, you don't want to quit Put your heel where You're feeling it
Stomp, step down in it Put your feet where You feel the fit
Stomp, you don't want to quit Put your heel where You're feeling it Take it to the top
Stomp, step down in it Put your feet where You feel the fit
Stomp, you don't want to quit Put your heel where You're feeling it...