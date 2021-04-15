La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Laughter in the rain’ de Neil Sedaka

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Laughter in the rain’ de Neil Sedaka.
“Es la historia de una canción…
A mediados de los setenta un elegantísimo artista pop norteamericano se puso a trabajar en la fábrica de Elton John, a sacar algunas canciones y saco está cosita elegante, amable, hermosa que viene a decir que por qué no reímos bajo la lluvia, es Neil Sedaka.
Strolling along country roads with my baby
It starts to rain, it begins to pour
Without an umbrella we're soaked to the skin
I feel a shiver run up my spine
I feel the warmth of her hand in mine
Oh, I hear laughter in the rain
Walking hand in hand with the one I love
Oh, how I love the rainy days
And the happy way I feel inside
After a while we run under a tree
I turn to her and she kisses me
There with the beat of the rain on the leaves
Softly she breathes and I close my eyes
Sharing our love under stormy skies
Oh, I hear laughter in the rain
Walking hand in hand with the one I love
Oh, how I love the rainy days
And the happy way I feel inside
I feel the warmth of her hand in mine
Oh, I hear laughter in the rain
Walking hand in hand with the one I love
Oh, how I love the rainy days
And the happy way I feel inside
Oh, I hear laughter in the rain
Walking hand in hand with the one I love
Oh, how I love the rainy days
And the happy way I feel inside
