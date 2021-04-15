La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Laughter in the rain’ de Neil Sedaka

La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Laughter in the rain’ de Neil Sedaka.

“Es la historia de una canción…

A mediados de los setenta un elegantísimo artista pop norteamericano se puso a trabajar en la fábrica de Elton John, a sacar algunas canciones y saco está cosita elegante, amable, hermosa que viene a decir que por qué no reímos bajo la lluvia, es Neil Sedaka.

Letra de la canción ‘Laughter in the rain’ de Neil Sedaka

Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado

Strolling along country roads with my baby

It starts to rain, it begins to pour

Without an umbrella we're soaked to the skin

I feel a shiver run up my spine

I feel the warmth of her hand in mine

Oh, I hear laughter in the rain

Walking hand in hand with the one I love

Oh, how I love the rainy days

And the happy way I feel inside

After a while we run under a tree

I turn to her and she kisses me

There with the beat of the rain on the leaves

Softly she breathes and I close my eyes

Sharing our love under stormy skies

Oh, I hear laughter in the rain

Walking hand in hand with the one I love

Oh, how I love the rainy days

And the happy way I feel inside

I feel the warmth of her hand in mine

Oh, I hear laughter in the rain

Walking hand in hand with the one I love

Oh, how I love the rainy days

And the happy way I feel inside

Oh, I hear laughter in the rain

Walking hand in hand with the one I love

Oh, how I love the rainy days

And the happy way I feel inside

LAS CANCIONES DE LA SEMANA

La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Para no olvidar’ de Andrés Calamaro, Manolo García y Vicente Amigo

La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Mama don’t’ de J.J. Cale

La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Autumn leaves’ de Eric Clapton