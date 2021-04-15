COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Laughter in the rain’ de Neil Sedaka

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este jueves

    La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Laughter in the rain’ de Neil Sedaka.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    A mediados de los setenta un elegantísimo artista pop norteamericano se puso a trabajar en la fábrica de Elton John, a sacar algunas canciones y saco está cosita elegante, amable, hermosa que viene a decir que por qué no reímos bajo la lluvia, es Neil Sedaka.

    Letra de la canción ‘Laughter in the rain’ de Neil Sedaka

    Strolling along country roads with my baby
    It starts to rain, it begins to pour
    Without an umbrella we're soaked to the skin
    I feel a shiver run up my spine
    I feel the warmth of her hand in mine

    Oh, I hear laughter in the rain
    Walking hand in hand with the one I love
    Oh, how I love the rainy days
    And the happy way I feel inside

    After a while we run under a tree
    I turn to her and she kisses me
    There with the beat of the rain on the leaves
    Softly she breathes and I close my eyes
    Sharing our love under stormy skies

    Oh, I hear laughter in the rain
    Walking hand in hand with the one I love
    Oh, how I love the rainy days
    And the happy way I feel inside

    I feel the warmth of her hand in mine

    Oh, I hear laughter in the rain
    Walking hand in hand with the one I love
    Oh, how I love the rainy days
    And the happy way I feel inside

    Oh, I hear laughter in the rain
    Walking hand in hand with the one I love
    Oh, how I love the rainy days
    And the happy way I feel inside

