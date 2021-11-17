COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘If it’s love’ de Sting

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este miércoles

    En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘If it’s love’ de Sting.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Sí, sí, durante el confinamiento los músicos, claro varios meses en casa, tenían todos estudio dijeron vamos a hacer un disco y uno de ellos fue Sting y grabó este : ‘If it’s love’ que es una delicia.

    Letra de la canción ‘If its love’ de Sting

    Jumped out of bed this morning
    With a smile upon my face
    It's still there while I shave my chin
    But the reason's hard for me to trace
    Cook myself some breakfast
    Have some coffee while I muse
    Where could this smile have come from?
    It's a muscle that I rarely use

    Call the doctor with my symptoms
    Should I spend all day in bed?
    Can you explain what's ailing me?
    And this is what my doctor said

    If it's love, it has no season
    If it's love, there is no cure
    If it's love, it won't see reason
    And of this you can be sure
    If it's love, you must surrender (you must surrender)
    If it's love that's turned you 'round (that's turned you 'round)
    If it's love, the odds are slender (the odds are)
    If it's love, you're sunk without a trace
    One case can bring you down

    You smile and your heart skips a beat
    You hear a church bell chiming
    A sound that's ringing in your ears
    Will set your heartbeat climbing

    And my doctor's diagnosis?
    His opinion, and I quote, "I'll write you a prescription"
    And this is what my doctor wrote

    If it's love, it has no season
    If it's love, there is no cure
    If it's love, it won't see reason
    And of this you can be sure
    If it's love, you must surrender (you must surrender)
    If it's love then you must yield
    If it's love, the odds are slender (the odds are)
    If it's love, the trap's already laid
    And I'm afraid your fate is all but sealed

