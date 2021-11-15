La canción del día de Herrera: ‘What do I do?’ de Phil Fearon y Galaxy

Para un lunes, aquellos que tenga todavía cierta reticencia el lunes que se animen con este Phil Fearon y con Galaxy. Con una ‘What do I do?’ que resulta entretenido y convincente.
Phil Fearon es un señor, un jamaicano británico que hizo no poco éxito, tuvo no poco éxito en los 80 con esta y otras piezas, muy de lunes por la mañana”.
Letra de la canción ‘What do I do?’ de Fearon y Galaxy
What do I do if I wanna get through to you? No matter how I try you always keep me waitin' What do I do if I wanna get through to you? No matter how I try you always keep me waitin' Remember me, I'm the one you danced with Remember how we danced so tight I could not let you go I know it's been a long time, but I'm callin' 'Cause I've got to be with you (First you keep me waitin') (Won't you let me know?) I've got to be with you (Won't you let me know?) I never told you that I loved you 'Cause I could never take for granted you would feel the same Now I can't take the waiting any longer I just got to let you know (First you keep me waitin') (Won't you let me know?) Yes, I got to let you know (Won't you let me know?) So tell me what do I do if I wanna get through to you? No matter how I try you always keep me waitin' What do I do if I wanna get through to you? No matter how I try you always keep me waitin' I bet you've come to your conclusion But now you're gonna take a little longer to recline Eventhough you know just what you'll say I guess that's just the way girls play (First you keep me waitin') (Won't you let me know?) Yeah, that's just the way you play (Won't you let me know?) So tell me what do I do if I wanna get through to you? No matter how I try you always keep me waitin' What do I do if I wanna get through to you? No matter how I try you always keep me waitin' I would really like to believe that If you want to spend some time with me You may decide you love me too Well, it must be worth the waiting Or I would not be sitting here alone all night long What do I do if I wanna get through to you? No matter how I try you always keep me waitin' What do I do if I wanna get through to you? No matter how I try you always keep me waitin' What do I do if I wanna get through to you? No matter how I try, I'm always waiting for you What do I do if I wanna get through to you? No matter how I try, oh, why do I just keep on sitting here? What do I do if I wanna get through to you?