La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Gentle on my mind’ de Alison Krauss

La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Gentle on my mind’ de Alison Krauss.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Esta es una partitura que creó y además una canción de éxito el gran Glen Campbell sin embargo pasados los años una de las autoras vivas, intérpretes vivas norteamericanas de música popular más importantes Alison Krauss hizo inolvidable esta versión.

Tiene unos pocos años ya la canción, ‘Gentle on my mind’, pero la dulzura de esta versión de Alison Krauss desborda cualquier otra cosa, cualquier otro componente.

Letra de la canción ‘Gentle on my mind’ de Alison Krauss

It's knowing that your door is always open

And your path is free to walk

That makes me tend to leave my sleeping bag

Rolled up and stashed behind your couch

And it's knowing I'm not shackled

By forgotten words and bonds

And the ink stains that are dried up on some line

That keeps you in the backroads

By the rivers of my memory

And keeps you ever gentle on my mind

It's not clinging to the rocks and ivy

Planted on their columns now that bind me

Or something that somebody said

Because they thought we fit, together walking

It's just knowing that the world

Will not be cursing or forgiving

When I walk along some railroad track and find

That you're moving on the backroads

By the rivers of my memory

And for hours you're just gentle on my mind

Though the wheat fields and the clothes lines

And the junkyards and the highways come between us

And some other woman's crying to her mother

'Cause she turned and you were gone

I still might run in silence

Tears of joy might stain my face

And the summer sun might burn me 'til I'm blind

But not to where I cannot see

You walking on the backroads

By the rivers flowing gentle on my mind

You dip your cup of soup, back from a gurgling

Crackling caldron, in some train yard

Your beard a roughening coal pile

And a dirty hat pulled low across your face

Through cupped hands 'round the tin can

I pretend to hold you to my breast and find

That you're waiting from the backroads

By the rivers of my memories

Ever smiling, ever gentle on my mind