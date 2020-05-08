La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Downtown’ de Petula Clark

ABC

Un éxito internacional para la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’, ‘Downtown’ de Petula Clark.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Era 1964 y el compositor Tony Hatch había viajado a Nueva York, se había instalado en un hotel del downtown y allá desde la ventana viendo la ciudad compuso una canción que luego le presentó, le enseñó a la cantante británica Petula Clark, hoy ya casi nonagenaria.

Hubo versiones de Frank Sinatra y de muchos otros. pero esta conserva el encanto de aquella primera vez : ‘Downtown’.

Cuando estás solo en la vida te pone melancólico

Siempre puedes ir al centro

Pero también siempre puedes escuchar la radio…”

Letra de la canción ‘Downtown’ de Petula Clark

When you're alone and life is making you lonely
You can always go downtown
When you've got worries, all the noise and the hurry
Seems to help, I know, downtown

Just listen to the music of the traffic in the city
Linger on the sidewalk where the neon signs are pretty
How can you lose?
The lights are much brighter there
You can forget all your troubles, forget all your cares

So go downtown
Things will be great when you're downtown
No finer place for sure, downtown
Everything's waiting for you

Don't hang around and let your problems surround you
There are movie shows downtown
Maybe you know some little places to go to
Where they never close downtown

Just listen to the rhythm of a gentle bossa nova
You'll be dancing with 'em too before the night is over
Happy again
The lights are much brighter there
You can forget all your troubles, forget all your cares

So go downtown
Where all the lights are bright, downtown
Waiting for you tonight, downtown
You're gonna be alright now, downtown

Downtown
Downtown

And you may find somebody kind to help and understand you
Someone who is just like you and needs a gentle hand to
Guide them along
So maybe I'll see you there
We can forget all our troubles, forget all our cares

So go downtown
Things will be great when you're downtown
Don't wait a minute more, downtown
Everything is waiting for you, downtown

Downtown [(downtown)]
Downtown [(downtown)]
Downtown [(downtown)]
Downtown [(downtown)]

