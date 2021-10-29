La canción del día de Herrera: 'Like a Samba' de Tom Gaebel

"Es la historia de una canción...

Es un cantante alemán con una gran banda y un toque de Sinatra teutón y una big band con la que echar un rato muy bueno a cualquier hora del día, incluso a las seis de la mañana con 'Like a Samba' de Tom Gaebel

Letra de 'Like a Samba' de Tom Gaebel

Stars in the sky and a moon shining bright

Music and dance ringing all through the night

And you're here next to me 'neath the blue

Like a dream that is once coming true

Hold me and kiss me and love me tonight

Oh, my love



Like a Samba keep on swayin'

Music of love keeps on playin'

Like a Samba keep on swingin'

Over and over I'm singin'



Don't say a word on a night such as this

Come to my arms 'cause I long for your kiss



And it's here I've been longin' to be

As we dance where the sun meets the sea

Hold me and kiss me and love me tonight

Oh, my love



Like a Samba keep on swayin'

Music of love keeps on playin'

Like a Samba keep on swingin'

Over and over I'm singin'



I keep wishing for this night

to last forever more

Everything is right

Like never been before



The beauty of a day

The magic of a song

Don't let it slip away

Sing on and on and on







