COPE

Herrera en COPE

La canción del día de Herrera

    Audio

    La canción del día de Herrera: 'Like a Samba' de Tom Gaebel

    Tiempo de lectura: 1Actualizado 07:49

    "Es la historia de una canción...

    Es un cantante alemán con una gran banda y un toque de Sinatra teutón y una big band con la que echar un rato muy bueno a cualquier hora del día, incluso a las seis de la mañana con 'Like a Samba' de Tom Gaebel

    Letra de 'Like a Samba' de Tom Gaebel

    Stars in the sky and a moon shining bright

    Music and dance ringing all through the night

    And you're here next to me 'neath the blue
    Like a dream that is once coming true
    Hold me and kiss me and love me tonight
    Oh, my love

    Like a Samba keep on swayin'
    Music of love keeps on playin'
    Like a Samba keep on swingin'
    Over and over I'm singin'

    Don't say a word on a night such as this
    Come to my arms 'cause I long for your kiss

    And it's here I've been longin' to be
    As we dance where the sun meets the sea
    Hold me and kiss me and love me tonight
    Oh, my love

    Like a Samba keep on swayin'
    Music of love keeps on playin'
    Like a Samba keep on swingin'
    Over and over I'm singin'

    I keep wishing for this night
    to last forever more
    Everything is right
    Like never been before

    The beauty of a day
    The magic of a song
    Don't let it slip away
    Sing on and on and on



    Radio en directo COPE
    • item no encontrado

    Lo más compartido

    Lo último

    Lo más visto

    Lo más escuchado

    Lo último

    En directo

    Directo Herrera en COPE

    Herrera en COPE

    Con Carlos Herrera

    Escuchar

    Recomendados