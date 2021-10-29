La canción del día de Herrera: 'Like a Samba' de Tom Gaebel

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
"Es la historia de una canción...
Es un cantante alemán con una gran banda y un toque de Sinatra teutón y una big band con la que echar un rato muy bueno a cualquier hora del día, incluso a las seis de la mañana con 'Like a Samba' de Tom Gaebel
Stars in the sky and a moon shining bright
Music and dance ringing all through the night
And you're here next to me 'neath the blue
Like a dream that is once coming true
Hold me and kiss me and love me tonight
Oh, my love
Like a Samba keep on swayin'
Music of love keeps on playin'
Like a Samba keep on swingin'
Over and over I'm singin'
Don't say a word on a night such as this
Come to my arms 'cause I long for your kiss
And it's here I've been longin' to be
As we dance where the sun meets the sea
Hold me and kiss me and love me tonight
Oh, my love
Like a Samba keep on swayin'
Music of love keeps on playin'
Like a Samba keep on swingin'
Over and over I'm singin'
I keep wishing for this night
to last forever more
Everything is right
Like never been before
The beauty of a day
The magic of a song
Don't let it slip away
Sing on and on and on
