Carlos Alcaraz gana en Trieste su primer ATP Challenger

February 19, 2020, Rio De Janeiro, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil: February 20,.., 2020, Rio De Janeiro- .. Chilean Cristian Garin, seed number 3, advanced to the quarterfinals of the Rio Open. The number 25 in the world ranking beat Argentine Federico Delbonis by 6/4 and 6/3, this Wednesday. The next opponent will leave the match between young Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz and Argentine Federico Coria.....The Chilean is going through the best phase of his career, with three titles won in the last 11 months - the last one in Cordoba weeks ago. (Credit Image: © Fabio Teixeira/ZUMA Wire)Fabio Teixeira