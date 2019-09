Las 40 fotografías de animales más curiosas y divertidas del año

On the last day in Gombe Stream National Park, magic happened when a family group of a dozen chimps came down from the trees into a clearing. It was almost as if to offer a greeting to their most passionate human advocate, Dr. Jane Goodall. This photograph is of a ten-month-old chimp named Gombe, grandson of Gremlinââ?¬â??a chimp that Jane studied and knew well. Gombe was leaning against his mother, Glitter. This image speaks to the similar behaviors between our closest relatives in the animal world.Thomas D. Mangelsen