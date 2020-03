La obsesión de Pablo Iglesias por los medios de comunicación, y otras cuatro noticias para este martes

Fernando Simon, Spanish Center for Health Alert and Emergency Coordination's Director, addresses a press conference to update the situation of coronavirus in Spain, in Madrid, Spain, 02 March 2020. A total of 120 people tested positive for coronavirus, so far, in Spain, 90 percent of cases were 'imported'. Simon added that there is a 'significant' increase from a day earlier when a total of 83 cases were recorded. EFE/ Fernando AlvaradoFernando Alvarado