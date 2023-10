La clave de la lucha armada de Hamas: destruir el estado de Israel

Sderot (Israel), 08/10/2023.- Burnt-out Israeli cars on the main road next to the city of Sderot near the border with Gaza, 08 October 2023. Israel announced initiating a large-scale operation 'Swords of Iron' after surprise attacks on Israel on 07 October claimed by the Islamist movement Hamas killed more than 670 Israelis and left over 2,100 injured in the attacks, the Israeli army said 08 October. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI