Maradiaga lamenta que continúe la guerra "tan injusta" en Ucrania: "Ha sido un año de destrucción y muerte"

Dnipro (Ukraine), 15/01/2023.- Rescue workers remove debris at the site of a damaged residential building in Dnipro, southeastern Ukraine, 15 January 2023, amid Russia's invasion. At least 25 people died, including one child, 73 other were injured, including 13 children, and 43 reports of missing persons were received, after a rocket hit a nine-story building in Dnipro on 14 January, the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine said in a statement. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February 2022 starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. (Atentado, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK