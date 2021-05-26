Un viaje con Lemon Tree de Fools Garden

El viaje de Versiones Encontradas acaba de empezar. Un trayecto sin destino en el que puede pasar de todo. Con la música de Fools Garden y su éxito "Lemon Tree" de fondo, el equipo de Versiones Encontradas se adentra en la última aventura de la temporada.

"Lemon Tree" es una canción incluida en el álbum "Dish of the Day" que se convirtió en éxito internacional en 1995 de la mano de los alemanes Fools Garden.

Fools Garden: Lemon tree

I'm sitting here in a boring room

It's just another rainy Sunday afternoon

I'm wasting my time I got nothing to do

I'm hanging around I'm waiting for you

But nothing ever happens

And I wonder

I'm driving around in my car

I'm driving too fast, I'm driving too far

I'd like to change my point of view

I feel so lonely, I'm waiting for you

But nothing ever happens

And I wonder

I wonder how, I wonder why

Yesterday you told me 'bout the

Blue, blue sky

And all that I can see

Is just a yellow lemon tree

I'm turning my head up and down

I'm turning, turning, turning, turning

Turning around

And all that I can see

Is just another lemon tree

Sing dah

Dah-dah-dah-dam, dee-dab-dah

Dah-dah-dah-dam, dee-dab-dah

Dab-deedly dah