Un viaje con Lemon Tree de Fools Garden

El viaje de Versiones Encontradas acaba de empezar. Un trayecto sin destino en el que puede pasar de todo. Con la música de Fools Garden y su éxito "Lemon Tree" de fondo, el equipo de Versiones Encontradas se adentra en la última aventura de la temporada.
"Lemon Tree" es una canción incluida en el álbum "Dish of the Day" que se convirtió en éxito internacional en 1995 de la mano de los alemanes Fools Garden.
Fools Garden: Lemon tree
I'm sitting here in a boring room It's just another rainy Sunday afternoon I'm wasting my time I got nothing to do I'm hanging around I'm waiting for you But nothing ever happens And I wonder
I'm driving around in my car I'm driving too fast, I'm driving too far I'd like to change my point of view I feel so lonely, I'm waiting for you But nothing ever happens And I wonder
I wonder how, I wonder why Yesterday you told me 'bout the Blue, blue sky And all that I can see Is just a yellow lemon tree I'm turning my head up and down I'm turning, turning, turning, turning Turning around And all that I can see Is just another lemon tree
Sing dah Dah-dah-dah-dam, dee-dab-dah Dah-dah-dah-dam, dee-dab-dah Dab-deedly dah
I'm sitting here, I miss the power I'd like to go out, taking a shower But there's a heavy cloud inside my head I feel so tired, put myself into bed Well, nothing ever happens And I wonder
Isolation is not good for me Isolation, I don't want to Sit on a lemon tree I'm steppin' around in a desert of joy Maybe anyhow I'll get another toy And everything will happen And you wonder
I wonder how, I wonder why Yesterday you told me 'bout the Blue, blue sky And all that I can see Is just another yellow lemon tree I'm turning my head up and down I'm turning, turning, turning, turning Turning around And all that I can see Is just a yellow lemon tree And I wonder, wonder
I wonder how, I wonder why Yesterday you told me 'bout the Blue, blue sky And all that I can see And all that I can see And all that I can see Is just a yellow lemon tree