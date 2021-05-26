COPE

Con Alicia Calleja y Jose Luis Peña

    Un viaje con Lemon Tree de Fools Garden

    Una aventura más de Versiones Ecnontradas.

    Actualizado 12:09

    El viaje de Versiones Encontradas acaba de empezar. Un trayecto sin destino en el que puede pasar de todo. Con la música de Fools Garden y su éxito "Lemon Tree" de fondo, el equipo de Versiones Encontradas se adentra en la última aventura de la temporada.

    "Lemon Tree" es una canción incluida en el álbum "Dish of the Day" que se convirtió en éxito internacional en 1995 de la mano de los alemanes Fools Garden.

    Fools Garden: Lemon tree

    I'm sitting here in a boring room
    It's just another rainy Sunday afternoon
    I'm wasting my time I got nothing to do
    I'm hanging around I'm waiting for you
    But nothing ever happens
    And I wonder
    I'm driving around in my car
    I'm driving too fast, I'm driving too far
    I'd like to change my point of view
    I feel so lonely, I'm waiting for you
    But nothing ever happens
    And I wonder
    I wonder how, I wonder why
    Yesterday you told me 'bout the
    Blue, blue sky
    And all that I can see
    Is just a yellow lemon tree
    I'm turning my head up and down
    I'm turning, turning, turning, turning
    Turning around
    And all that I can see
    Is just another lemon tree
    Sing dah
    Dah-dah-dah-dam, dee-dab-dah
    Dah-dah-dah-dam, dee-dab-dah
    Dab-deedly dah
    I'm sitting here, I miss the power
    I'd like to go out, taking a shower
    But there's a heavy cloud inside my head
    I feel so tired, put myself into bed
    Well, nothing ever happens
    And I wonder
    Isolation is not good for me
    Isolation, I don't want to
    Sit on a lemon tree
    I'm steppin' around in a desert of joy
    Maybe anyhow I'll get another toy
    And everything will happen
    And you wonder
    I wonder how, I wonder why
    Yesterday you told me 'bout the
    Blue, blue sky
    And all that I can see
    Is just another yellow lemon tree
    I'm turning my head up and down
    I'm turning, turning, turning, turning
    Turning around
    And all that I can see
    Is just a yellow lemon tree
    And I wonder, wonder
    I wonder how, I wonder why
    Yesterday you told me 'bout the
    Blue, blue sky
    And all that I can see
    And all that I can see
    And all that I can see
    Is just a yellow lemon tree


