El Papa pide a la comunidad internacional el fin de la ofensiva en Siria

Vatican City (Vatican City State (holy See)), 13/10/2019.- Pope Francis after the canonization Mass of five new Saints in St. Peters Square at the Vatican, 13 October 2019. Five new Saints are canonized at the Vatican on 13 October 2019, namely Brazilian Sister Dulce Lopes Pontes, Swiss Franciscan tertiary Marguerite Bays, Sister Giuseppina Vannini, India's Mother Mariam Thresia Mankidiyan, and British Cardinal John Henry Newman. (Papa, Brasil) EFE/EPA/Riccardo AntimianiRiccardo Antimiani