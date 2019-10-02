La canción de hoy de Herrera: 'The wonder of you' de Elvis Presley

Herrera en COPE
Miércoles, 02 de octubre 2019
Era 1970, Elvis andaba así, así. Hasta el 69 digamos que era una sombra de lo que fue, pero en el 69 se reinventó. Volvió a los escenarios, aunque nadie daba un duro por él: el tupé, las patillas, las lentejuelas y revivió en aquella tercera etapa de su carrera.
Y en sus actuaciones en Las Vegas, a la que también revivió, cantaba siempre una canción que había cantado Ray Peterson en el 59. Luego también los Platters. Una vez Elvis llamó a Peterson y le dijo: “Ray, ¿te importa que cantes tu canción?” Y Peterson le dijo: “Tú no necesitas permiso, tú eres Elvis Presley”. Y entonces cantó 'The wonder of you'.
