Herrera en COPE

Herrera en COPE

Con Carlos Herrera

Lunes a viernes de 06h a 13h

    La canción de hoy de Herrera: 'The wonder of you' de Elvis Presley

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este miércoles

    Audio

     

    Tiempo de lectura: 1'Actualizado 07:47

    Era 1970, Elvis andaba así, así. Hasta el 69 digamos que era una sombra de lo que fue, pero en el 69 se reinventó. Volvió a los escenarios, aunque nadie daba un duro por él: el tupé, las patillas, las lentejuelas y revivió en aquella tercera etapa de su carrera.

    Y en sus actuaciones en Las Vegas, a la que también revivió, cantaba siempre una canción que había cantado Ray Peterson en el 59. Luego también los Platters. Una vez Elvis llamó a Peterson y le dijo: “Ray, ¿te importa que cantes tu canción?” Y Peterson le dijo: “Tú no necesitas permiso, tú eres Elvis Presley”. Y entonces cantó 'The wonder of you'.

    LETRA:

    When no-one else can understand me
    When everything I do is wrong
    You give me hope and consolation
    You give me strength to carry on

    And you're always there to lend a hand
    In everything I do
    That's the wonder
    The wonder of you

    And when you smile the world is brighter
    You touch my hand and I'm a king
    Your kiss to me is worth a fortune
    Your love for me is everything

    I guess I'll never know the reason why
    You love me as you do
    That's the wonder
    The wonder of you

    I guess I'll never know the reason why
    You love me as you do
    That's the wonder
    The wonder of you

