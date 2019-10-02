La canción de hoy de Herrera: 'The wonder of you' de Elvis Presley

Era 1970, Elvis andaba así, así. Hasta el 69 digamos que era una sombra de lo que fue, pero en el 69 se reinventó. Volvió a los escenarios, aunque nadie daba un duro por él: el tupé, las patillas, las lentejuelas y revivió en aquella tercera etapa de su carrera.

Y en sus actuaciones en Las Vegas, a la que también revivió, cantaba siempre una canción que había cantado Ray Peterson en el 59. Luego también los Platters. Una vez Elvis llamó a Peterson y le dijo: “Ray, ¿te importa que cantes tu canción?” Y Peterson le dijo: “Tú no necesitas permiso, tú eres Elvis Presley”. Y entonces cantó 'The wonder of you'.

LETRA:

When no-one else can understand me

When everything I do is wrong

You give me hope and consolation

You give me strength to carry on

And you're always there to lend a hand

In everything I do

That's the wonder

The wonder of you

And when you smile the world is brighter

You touch my hand and I'm a king

Your kiss to me is worth a fortune

Your love for me is everything

I guess I'll never know the reason why

You love me as you do

That's the wonder

The wonder of you

I guess I'll never know the reason why

You love me as you do

That's the wonder

The wonder of you