La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘Los Angeloser’ de Meat Loaf

Tiempo de lectura: 2'
Actualizado 07:54
Despertamos este miércoles con mucha marcha a ritmo de rock con la canción del día en 'Herrera en COPE': 'Los Angeloser' de Meat Loaf.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Meat Loaf, que era un señor antes mucho más grande y gordo que ahora, cuyo nombre podría ser “pastel de carne” o “trozo de carne”. Es un cantante pasional, intenso, redondo… lo da todo en cada pieza.
Como este ‘Angeloser’ que es de la colección privada así… lo más ideal para levantarse un día a las 7 de la mañana.
¡Qué maravilla!, ¡qué bonito!, ¡qué deliciosa manera de levantarse!
Sabes que yo te daré todo el amor que tengo
Y vaciaré todos mis bolsillos y todo lo que puedo
Porque tú eres un ‘Angeloser’…”
I wrote you this poem
I'd like to dedicate it to you
I'm just a white boy
I play the guitar
I put my pants on
I drive a shit car
Up into the valley
To see my girlfriend
She's got a big couch
She's got a Mercedes Benz
Sing hallelujah
My glass is half full
She pours me champagne
She drinks a Red Bull
And she says 'darling
One thing thing you got to understand
As long as I am satisfied
Well, you will always be my man
You know that I, I'll give you all the love that have
I'll empty all my pockets and I give you what I can
You know that I, I'll give you all the love that have
I'll give you all the love that I can
Los Angeloser
Los Angeloser
Los Angeloser
I'll give you all the love that I can
Oh yeah
We got the sunshine
We got the good friends
We [do-si-do] and all the time
Out in the wilderness
She always looks fine
She's gonna be the one to make it
And I'll be two steps behind
You know that I, I'll give you all the love that have
I'll empty all my pockets and I give you what I can
You know that I, I'll give you all the love that have
I'll give you all the love that I can
Los Angeloser
Los Angeloser
Los Angeloser
I'll give you all the love that I can
Now check this out
I say this
I say this with the deepest appreciation for all you ladies out there
Especially the ones who've shown a little love for someone such as myself
You believed in me
Loved me
If it wasn't for you
There would be no me
I thank you baby
The way you save me
I would repay you
But I'm too lazy
I thank you baby
The way you save me
I would repay you
But I'm too lazy
You know that I, I'll give you all the love that have
I'll empty all my pockets and I give you what I can
You know that I, I'll give you all the love that have
I'll give you all the love that I have
I wrote you this poem
I'd like to dedicate it to you
