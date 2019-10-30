ABC

Programas

Herrera en COPE

Herrera en COPE

Con Carlos Herrera

Lunes a viernes de 06h a 13h

    TEST DE VOTO 10-N

    La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘Crying in the chapel’ de Don McLean

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este miércoles

    Audio

     

    Tiempo de lectura: 2'Actualizado 08:01

    Para la canción del día‘Herrera en COPE’ ha elegido una melodía que ha sido versionada por varios artistas escogiendo ‘Crying in the chapel’ de Don McLean.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Allá por los 50 un tal Darrell Glenn cantó una copilla que le había compuesto su padre y que hablaba del momento intenso y emocionante que había vivido en la capilla de su pueblo.

    Luego llegó Elvis Presley, que siempre estaba con la caña, le gustó la canción que hizo de ella un éxito, a pesar de que no confió demasiado en una primera instancia.

    Y después tantos artistas han hecho versiones de ella, ‘The Platters’, Ella Fitzgerald, hasta Bob Marley

     Pero me quedo hoy con la versión de uno que tiene una gamuza la garganta que a capela cantó con un grupo de amigos está hermosísima canción y él se llama Don McLean.

    Solo una clara y simple capilla

    Donde la gente humilde va a rezar

    Para creer más y crecer más fuertes

    Mientras vivimos de una u otra manera…”

    Letra de ‘Crying in the chapel’ de Don McLean

    You saw me crying in the chapel.
    The tears I shed were tears of joy
    I know the meaning of contentment
    Now I am happy with the Lord

    Just a plain and simple chapel
    Where humble people go to pray
    I pray the Lord that I'll grow stronger
    As I live from day to day

    I've searched and I've searched
    But I couldn't find
    No way on earth
    To gain peace of mind

    Now I'm happy in the chapel
    Where people are of one accord
    We gather in the chapel
    Just to sing and praise the Lord

    Ev'ry sinner looks for something
    That will put his heart at ease
    There is only one true answer
    He must get down on his knees

    Meet your neighbor in the chapel
    Join with him in tears of joy
    You'll know the meaning of contentment
    Then you'll be happy with the Lord

    You'll search and you'll search
    But you'll never find
    No way on earth
    To gain peace of mind

    Take your troubles to the chapel
    Get down on your knees and pray
    Your burdens will be lighter
    And you'll surely find the way

    Etiquetas

    Lo más

    Lo último