La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘Crying in the chapel’ de Don McLean

Tiempo de lectura: 2'
Actualizado 08:01
Para la canción del día, ‘Herrera en COPE’ ha elegido una melodía que ha sido versionada por varios artistas escogiendo ‘Crying in the chapel’ de Don McLean.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Allá por los 50 un tal Darrell Glenn cantó una copilla que le había compuesto su padre y que hablaba del momento intenso y emocionante que había vivido en la capilla de su pueblo.
Luego llegó Elvis Presley, que siempre estaba con la caña, le gustó la canción que hizo de ella un éxito, a pesar de que no confió demasiado en una primera instancia.
Y después tantos artistas han hecho versiones de ella, ‘The Platters’, Ella Fitzgerald, hasta Bob Marley
Pero me quedo hoy con la versión de uno que tiene una gamuza la garganta que a capela cantó con un grupo de amigos está hermosísima canción y él se llama Don McLean.
Solo una clara y simple capilla
Donde la gente humilde va a rezar
Para creer más y crecer más fuertes
Mientras vivimos de una u otra manera…”
You saw me crying in the chapel.
The tears I shed were tears of joy
I know the meaning of contentment
Now I am happy with the Lord
Just a plain and simple chapel
Where humble people go to pray
I pray the Lord that I'll grow stronger
As I live from day to day
I've searched and I've searched
But I couldn't find
No way on earth
To gain peace of mind
Now I'm happy in the chapel
Where people are of one accord
We gather in the chapel
Just to sing and praise the Lord
Ev'ry sinner looks for something
That will put his heart at ease
There is only one true answer
He must get down on his knees
Meet your neighbor in the chapel
Join with him in tears of joy
You'll know the meaning of contentment
Then you'll be happy with the Lord
You'll search and you'll search
But you'll never find
No way on earth
To gain peace of mind
Take your troubles to the chapel
Get down on your knees and pray
Your burdens will be lighter
And you'll surely find the way