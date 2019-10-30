La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘Crying in the chapel’ de Don McLean

Para la canción del día, ‘Herrera en COPE’ ha elegido una melodía que ha sido versionada por varios artistas escogiendo ‘Crying in the chapel’ de Don McLean.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Allá por los 50 un tal Darrell Glenn cantó una copilla que le había compuesto su padre y que hablaba del momento intenso y emocionante que había vivido en la capilla de su pueblo.

Luego llegó Elvis Presley, que siempre estaba con la caña, le gustó la canción que hizo de ella un éxito, a pesar de que no confió demasiado en una primera instancia.

Y después tantos artistas han hecho versiones de ella, ‘The Platters’, Ella Fitzgerald, hasta Bob Marley

Pero me quedo hoy con la versión de uno que tiene una gamuza la garganta que a capela cantó con un grupo de amigos está hermosísima canción y él se llama Don McLean.

Solo una clara y simple capilla

Donde la gente humilde va a rezar

Para creer más y crecer más fuertes

Mientras vivimos de una u otra manera…”

Letra de ‘Crying in the chapel’ de Don McLean

You saw me crying in the chapel.

The tears I shed were tears of joy

I know the meaning of contentment

Now I am happy with the Lord

Just a plain and simple chapel

Where humble people go to pray

I pray the Lord that I'll grow stronger

As I live from day to day

I've searched and I've searched

But I couldn't find

No way on earth

To gain peace of mind

Now I'm happy in the chapel

Where people are of one accord

We gather in the chapel

Just to sing and praise the Lord

Ev'ry sinner looks for something

That will put his heart at ease

There is only one true answer

He must get down on his knees

Meet your neighbor in the chapel

Join with him in tears of joy

You'll know the meaning of contentment

Then you'll be happy with the Lord

You'll search and you'll search

But you'll never find

No way on earth

To gain peace of mind

Take your troubles to the chapel

Get down on your knees and pray

Your burdens will be lighter

And you'll surely find the way