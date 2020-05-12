La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Whenever God shines his light’ de Van Morrison y Cliff Richard

Para la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’ traemos un dúo impensable: Van Morrison y Cliff Ricard con su ‘Whenever God shines his light’

“Es la historia de una canción…

Allá por el año 89 después de haber actuado en un programa de televisión, ese emparejamiento aparentemente improbable entre un tipo cómo Van Morrison y otro como Cliff Richard nos dejó una canción literalmente inolvidable.

Mucha paz, unidad armonía y esas cosas.

‘Whenever God shines his light’, cada vez que Dios alumbra con su luz sobre mí. Van Morrison y Cliff Richard en un momento feliz de inspiración.

Letra de la canción ‘Whenever God shines his light’ de Van Morrison y Cliff Richard

Whenever God shines his light on me

Opens up my eyes so I can see

When I look up in the darkest night

And I know everything's going to be alright

In deep confusion, in great despair

When I reach out for him he is there

When I am lonely as I can be

And I know that God shines his light on me

Reach out for him (reach out for him), he'll be there (he'll be there)

With him your troubles (with him your troubles) you can share (you can share)

If you live (if you live), the life you love (the life you love)

You get the blessing (yeah) from above (from above)

Heals the sick and he heals the lame

Says you can do it too in Jesus' name

He'll lift you up and turn you around

And put your feet back (feet back) on higher ground

Reach out for him (reach out for him), he'll be there (he'll be there)

With him your troubles (with him your troubles) you can share (you can share)

Oh, you can use his higher power

Every day (every day) and any hour (any hour)

Heals the sick and heals the lame

And he says you can heal them too in Jesus' name

He lifts you up and turns you around

Puts your feet back (puts your feet back, puts your feet back) on higher ground

When

When he shines his light

Whenever God shines his light

On you

On you

He is the way

He is the truth

He is the light, hoo

Put your feet back, put your feet back, higher ground, put your feet back

Higher ground

Put your feet back, put your feet back, higher ground, put your feet back

On higher ground

Put your feet back, put your feet back, higher ground, put your feet back

On higher ground

Put your feet back, put your feet back, higher ground, put your feet back

On higher ground

Put your feet back, put your feet back, higher ground, put your feet back

Put your feet on higher ground

Put your feet back, put your feet back, higher ground, put your feet back

Back

