La canción del día de Herrera: ‘I want you’ de Bob Dylan

En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘I want you’ de Bob Dylan.

Allá por la segunda parte de los 60 Bob Dylan se hizo eléctrico, pero antes grabó un disco monumental ‘Blonde on blonde’ en el que figuraba una canción llamada a ‘I want you’.









Letra de la canción ‘I want you’ de Bob Dylan

The guilty undertaker sighs

The lonesome organ grinder cries

The silver saxophones say I should refuse you

The cracked bells and washed-out horns

Blow into my face with scorn

But it's not that way

I wasn't born to lose you

I want you, I want you

I want you so bad

Honey, I want you

The drunken politician leaps

Upon the streets where mothers weep

And the saviors who are fast asleep

They wait for you

And I wait for them to interrupt

Me drinkin' from my broken cup

And ask me to open up the gate for you

Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado

I want you, I want you

Yes, I want you so bad

Honey, I want you

How my fathers, they've gone down

True love, they've been without it

But all their daughters put me down

'Cause I don't think about it

Well, I'll return to the Queen of Spades

And talk with my chambermaid

She knows that I'm not afraid to look at her

She is good to me

And there's nothing she doesn't see

She knows where I'd like to be

But it doesn't matter

I want you, I want you

Yes, I want you so bad

Honey, I want you

Now your dancing child with his Chinese suit

He spoke to me, I took his flute

No, I wasn't very cute to him, was I?

But I did it because he lied

And because he took you for a ride

And because time was on his side

And because I

Want you, I want you

Yes, I want you so bad

Honey, I want you

LAS CANCIONES DE LA SEMANA

La canción del día de Herrera: ‘All the things are you’ de Carly Simon

La canción del día de Herrera: ‘True love’ de Bing Crosby

La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Born to run’ de Frankie goes to Hollywood



