    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘I want you’ de Bob Dylan

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este viernes

    Actualizado 07:21

    En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘I want you’ de Bob Dylan.

    Allá por la segunda parte de los 60 Bob Dylan se hizo eléctrico, pero antes grabó un disco monumental ‘Blonde on blonde’ en el que figuraba una canción llamada a ‘I want you’.



    Letra de la canción ‘I want you’ de Bob Dylan

    The guilty undertaker sighs
    The lonesome organ grinder cries
    The silver saxophones say I should refuse you
    The cracked bells and washed-out horns
    Blow into my face with scorn
    But it's not that way
    I wasn't born to lose you

    I want you, I want you
    I want you so bad
    Honey, I want you

    The drunken politician leaps
    Upon the streets where mothers weep
    And the saviors who are fast asleep
    They wait for you
    And I wait for them to interrupt
    Me drinkin' from my broken cup
    And ask me to open up the gate for you

    I want you, I want you
    Yes, I want you so bad
    Honey, I want you

    How my fathers, they've gone down
    True love, they've been without it
    But all their daughters put me down
    'Cause I don't think about it

    Well, I'll return to the Queen of Spades
    And talk with my chambermaid
    She knows that I'm not afraid to look at her
    She is good to me
    And there's nothing she doesn't see
    She knows where I'd like to be
    But it doesn't matter

    I want you, I want you
    Yes, I want you so bad
    Honey, I want you

    Now your dancing child with his Chinese suit
    He spoke to me, I took his flute
    No, I wasn't very cute to him, was I?
    But I did it because he lied
    And because he took you for a ride
    And because time was on his side
    And because I

    Want you, I want you
    Yes, I want you so bad
    Honey, I want you

