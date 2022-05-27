La canción del día de Herrera: ‘I want you’ de Bob Dylan

Allá por la segunda parte de los 60 Bob Dylan se hizo eléctrico, pero antes grabó un disco monumental ‘Blonde on blonde’ en el que figuraba una canción llamada a ‘I want you’.
Letra de la canción ‘I want you’ de Bob Dylan
The guilty undertaker sighs The lonesome organ grinder cries The silver saxophones say I should refuse you The cracked bells and washed-out horns Blow into my face with scorn But it's not that way I wasn't born to lose you
I want you, I want you I want you so bad Honey, I want you
The drunken politician leaps Upon the streets where mothers weep And the saviors who are fast asleep They wait for you And I wait for them to interrupt Me drinkin' from my broken cup And ask me to open up the gate for you
I want you, I want you Yes, I want you so bad Honey, I want you
How my fathers, they've gone down True love, they've been without it But all their daughters put me down 'Cause I don't think about it
Well, I'll return to the Queen of Spades And talk with my chambermaid She knows that I'm not afraid to look at her She is good to me And there's nothing she doesn't see She knows where I'd like to be But it doesn't matter
I want you, I want you Yes, I want you so bad Honey, I want you
Now your dancing child with his Chinese suit He spoke to me, I took his flute No, I wasn't very cute to him, was I? But I did it because he lied And because he took you for a ride And because time was on his side And because I
Want you, I want you Yes, I want you so bad Honey, I want you