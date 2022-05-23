La canción del día de Herrera: ‘All the things are you’ de Carly Simon

En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘All the things are you’ de Carly Simon.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Gran Carly Simon, tomó una vieja melodía llamada ‘All the things you are’ (‘Todas las cosas que tú eres’) y en cuatro discos, como con otras canciones, las readaptó para el tiempo, para el tiempo de hoy. Es un clásico en la voz de una gran clásica, una maravilla.













Letra de la canción ‘All the things are you’ de Carly Simon

Time and again I've longed for adventure,

Something to make my heart beat the faster.

What did I long for? I never really knew.

Finding your love I've found my adventure,

Touching your hand, my heart beats the faster,

All that I want in all of this world is you.

Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado

You are the promised kiss of springtime

That makes the lonely winter seem long.

You are the breathless hush of evening

That trembles on the brink of a lovely song.

You are the angel glow that lights a star,

The dearest things I know are what you are.

Some day my happy arms will hold you,

And some day I'll know that moment divine,

When all the things you are, are mine!



