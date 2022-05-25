COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Born to run’ de Frankie goes to Hollywood

    En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Born to run’ de Frankie goes to Hollywood.

    ‘Born to run’ es una canción que compuso Bruce Springsteen cuando tenía 24 años. Es una canción que cambia el rock, una de las piezas fundamentales y elementales de la historia de esa música. Hoy traemos la versión de estos new wave de Liverpool llamados Frankie goes to Hollywood.



    Letra de la canción ‘Born to run’ de Frankie goes to Hollywood


    In the day we sweat it out in the streets of a runaway american dream
    At night we ride through mansions of glory in suicide machines
    Sprung from cages out on highway 9,
    Chrome wheeled, fuel injected and steppin' out over the line
    Baby this town rips the bones from your back
    It's a death trap, it's a suicide rap
    We gotta get out while we're young
    'Cause tramps like us, baby we were born to run

    Wendy let me in I wanna be your friend
    I want to guard your dreams and visions
    Just wrap your legs round these velvet rims
    And strap your hands across my engines
    Together we could break this trap
    We'll run till we drop, baby we'll never go back
    Will you walk with me out on the wire
    'Cause baby I'm just a scared and lonely rider
    But I gotta find out how it feels
    I want to know if love is wild, girl I want to know if love is real

    Beyond the palace hemi-powered drones scream down the boulevard
    The girls comb their hair in rearview mirrors
    And the boys try to look so hard
    The amusement park rises bold and stark
    Kids are huddled on the beach in a mist
    I wanna die with you wendy on the streets tonight
    In an everlasting kiss

    The highway's jammed with broken heroes on a last chance power drive
    Everybody's out on the run tonight but there's no place left to hide
    Together wendy we'll live with the sadness
    I'll love you with all the madness in my soul
    Someday girl I don't know when we're gonna get to that place
    Where we really want to go and we'll walk in the sun
    But till then tramps like us baby we were born to run

