La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Born to run’ de Frankie goes to Hollywood

‘Born to run’ es una canción que compuso Bruce Springsteen cuando tenía 24 años. Es una canción que cambia el rock, una de las piezas fundamentales y elementales de la historia de esa música. Hoy traemos la versión de estos new wave de Liverpool llamados Frankie goes to Hollywood.
Letra de la canción ‘Born to run’ de Frankie goes to Hollywood
In the day we sweat it out in the streets of a runaway american dream At night we ride through mansions of glory in suicide machines Sprung from cages out on highway 9, Chrome wheeled, fuel injected and steppin' out over the line Baby this town rips the bones from your back It's a death trap, it's a suicide rap We gotta get out while we're young 'Cause tramps like us, baby we were born to run
Wendy let me in I wanna be your friend I want to guard your dreams and visions Just wrap your legs round these velvet rims And strap your hands across my engines Together we could break this trap We'll run till we drop, baby we'll never go back Will you walk with me out on the wire 'Cause baby I'm just a scared and lonely rider But I gotta find out how it feels I want to know if love is wild, girl I want to know if love is real
Beyond the palace hemi-powered drones scream down the boulevard The girls comb their hair in rearview mirrors And the boys try to look so hard The amusement park rises bold and stark Kids are huddled on the beach in a mist I wanna die with you wendy on the streets tonight In an everlasting kiss
The highway's jammed with broken heroes on a last chance power drive Everybody's out on the run tonight but there's no place left to hide Together wendy we'll live with the sadness I'll love you with all the madness in my soul Someday girl I don't know when we're gonna get to that place Where we really want to go and we'll walk in the sun But till then tramps like us baby we were born to run