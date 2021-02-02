La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Oh, very young’ de Cat Stevens

Una melodía especial para recordar a una persona fallecida en la la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Oh, very young’ de Cat Stevens.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Una canción allá por el 74 en un disco llamado 'Buddha and the Chocolate Box', el joven Cat Stevens daba respuesta a otra canción de Don McLean, ‘American Pie’ y a la figura muerta demasiado joven de Buddy Holly, eso precisamente es este ‘Oh, very young’
Letra de la canción ‘Oh, very young’ de Cat Stevens
Oh very young
What will you leave us this time
You're only dancing on this earth for a short while
And though your dreams may toss and turn you now
They will vanish away like your daddy's best jeans
Denim Blue fading up to the sky
And though you want him to last forever
You know he never will
And the patches make the goodbye harder still
Oh very young
What will you leave us this time
There'll never be a better chance to change your mind
And if you want this world to see a better day
Will you carry the words of love with you
Will you ride the great white bird into heaven
And though you want to last forever
You know you never will
And the goodbye makes the journey harder still
Oh very young
What will you leave us this time
You're only dancing on this earth for a short while
Oh very young
What will you leave us this time
