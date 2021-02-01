COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Stoney End’ de Barbra Streisand

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este lunes

    Inauguramos un nuevo mes de este 2020 con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Stoney end’ de Barbra Streisand.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Allá en el 67 la gran Laura Nyro creo que está ‘Stoney end’, este camino pedregoso, el final del camino pedregoso que en el 71 versionó con gran éxito la impagable Barbra Streisand que además supuso para ella un gran cambio de dirección en su carrera

    Letra de la canción ‘Stoney End’ de Barbra Streisand

    I was born from love

    And my poor mother worked the mines

    I was raised on the good book, Jesus

    Til I read between the Lines

    Now I don't believe I want to see the morning

    Going down to Stoney End

    I never wanted to go down to Stoney End

    Momma, let me start all over

    Cradle me, momma cradle me again

    I can still remember him with love light in his eyes

    But the light flickered out and parted as the sun began to rise

    Now I don't believe I wanna see the morning

    Going down to Stoney End

    I never wanted to go down to Stoney End

    Momma, let me start all over

    Cradle me, momma cradle me again

    Momma cradle me again

    Never mind the forecast cause the sky has lost control

    'Cause the fury and the broken thunder's

    Come to match my raging soul

    Now I don't believe I wanna see the morning

    Going down to Stoney End

    I never wanted to go down to Stoney End

    Momma, let me start all over

    Cradle me, momma cradle me again

