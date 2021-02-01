La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Stoney End’ de Barbra Streisand

Inauguramos un nuevo mes de este 2020 con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Stoney end’ de Barbra Streisand.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Allá en el 67 la gran Laura Nyro creo que está ‘Stoney end’, este camino pedregoso, el final del camino pedregoso que en el 71 versionó con gran éxito la impagable Barbra Streisand que además supuso para ella un gran cambio de dirección en su carrera
Letra de la canción ‘Stoney End’ de Barbra Streisand
I was born from love
And my poor mother worked the mines
I was raised on the good book, Jesus
Til I read between the Lines
Now I don't believe I want to see the morning
Going down to Stoney End
I never wanted to go down to Stoney End
Momma, let me start all over
Cradle me, momma cradle me again
I can still remember him with love light in his eyes
But the light flickered out and parted as the sun began to rise
Now I don't believe I wanna see the morning
Going down to Stoney End
I never wanted to go down to Stoney End
Momma, let me start all over
Cradle me, momma cradle me again
Momma cradle me again
Never mind the forecast cause the sky has lost control
'Cause the fury and the broken thunder's
Come to match my raging soul
Now I don't believe I wanna see the morning
Going down to Stoney End
I never wanted to go down to Stoney End
Momma, let me start all over
Cradle me, momma cradle me again