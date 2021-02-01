La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Stoney End’ de Barbra Streisand

Inauguramos un nuevo mes de este 2020 con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Stoney end’ de Barbra Streisand.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Allá en el 67 la gran Laura Nyro creo que está ‘Stoney end’, este camino pedregoso, el final del camino pedregoso que en el 71 versionó con gran éxito la impagable Barbra Streisand que además supuso para ella un gran cambio de dirección en su carrera

Letra de la canción ‘Stoney End’ de Barbra Streisand

I was born from love

And my poor mother worked the mines

I was raised on the good book, Jesus

Til I read between the Lines

Now I don't believe I want to see the morning

Going down to Stoney End

I never wanted to go down to Stoney End

Momma, let me start all over

Cradle me, momma cradle me again

I can still remember him with love light in his eyes

But the light flickered out and parted as the sun began to rise

Now I don't believe I wanna see the morning

Going down to Stoney End

I never wanted to go down to Stoney End

Momma, let me start all over

Cradle me, momma cradle me again

Momma cradle me again

Never mind the forecast cause the sky has lost control

'Cause the fury and the broken thunder's

Come to match my raging soul

Now I don't believe I wanna see the morning

Going down to Stoney End

I never wanted to go down to Stoney End

Momma, let me start all over

Cradle me, momma cradle me again