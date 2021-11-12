COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘The love I lost’ de West End FT. Sybil

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este viernes

    En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘The love I lost’ de West End FT. Sybil

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    ‘The love i lost’ una creación de los incomparablesLeon Huff y Kenny Gamble que estrenó Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes.

    Fue una de las grandes canciones disco, pero aquí West End con una cantante compositora de Rhythm and blues, norteamericana llamadas Sybil realizaron la versión extraordinaria

    El amor perdido es el más dulce de todos…”

    Letra de la canción ‘The love I lost’ de West End FT. Sybil

    I can remember planning
    Building my whole world around you
    And I can remember hoping
    That you and I could make it on through
    But something went wrong
    We loved each other
    We just couldn't get along
    Take a good look at me
    I'm in misery, can't you see?

    The love I lost (The love, the love I lost)
    Was a sweet love (It was a sweet love)

    The love I lost (The love, the love I lost)
    Was complete love (It was complete love)
    The love I lost (The love I lost)
    I will never, never (Never)
    No no never
    Never love again, ooh

    I can't remember nothing, no no
    But the good times we used to share
    I'm so sad and lonely
    Without you my life is so dead
    I'm sorry to say
    You go your way and I'll go my way
    It hurts deep inside
    The day we said goodbye, but

    The love I lost (The love, the love I lost)
    Was a sweet love (It was a sweet love)
    The love I lost (The love, the love I lost)
    Was complete love (It was complete love)
    The love I lost, ooh ooh
    I will never (never)
    No no never
    Never love again (I'll never love again)
    I will never (Never)
    No no never
    Never love again, ooh
    I will never (Never)
    No no never
    Never love again

    The love, the love I lost, ooh
    The love, the love I lost

    The love, the love I lost
    Was a sweet love (It was a sweet love)
    The love I lost (The love, the love I lost)
    Was complete love (It was complete love)
    The love I lost, ooh ooh
    I will never (never)
    No no never
    Never love again (I'll never love again)
    I will never (never)
    No no never
    Never love again (I'll never love again)
    I will never (never)
    No no never
    Never love again (I'll never love again)

