La canción del día de Herrera: ‘The love I lost’ de West End FT. Sybil

Fue una de las grandes canciones disco, pero aquí West End con una cantante compositora de Rhythm and blues, norteamericana llamadas Sybil realizaron la versión extraordinaria
El amor perdido es el más dulce de todos…”
Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado
Letra de la canción ‘The love I lost’ de West End FT. Sybil
I can remember planning Building my whole world around you And I can remember hoping That you and I could make it on through But something went wrong We loved each other We just couldn't get along Take a good look at me I'm in misery, can't you see?
The love I lost (The love, the love I lost) Was a sweet love (It was a sweet love)
The love I lost (The love, the love I lost) Was complete love (It was complete love) The love I lost (The love I lost) I will never, never (Never) No no never Never love again, ooh
I can't remember nothing, no no But the good times we used to share I'm so sad and lonely Without you my life is so dead I'm sorry to say You go your way and I'll go my way It hurts deep inside The day we said goodbye, but
The love I lost (The love, the love I lost) Was a sweet love (It was a sweet love) The love I lost (The love, the love I lost) Was complete love (It was complete love) The love I lost, ooh ooh I will never (never) No no never Never love again (I'll never love again) I will never (Never) No no never Never love again, ooh I will never (Never) No no never Never love again
The love, the love I lost, ooh The love, the love I lost
The love, the love I lost Was a sweet love (It was a sweet love) The love I lost (The love, the love I lost) Was complete love (It was complete love) The love I lost, ooh ooh I will never (never) No no never Never love again (I'll never love again) I will never (never) No no never Never love again (I'll never love again) I will never (never) No no never Never love again (I'll never love again)