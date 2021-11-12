La canción del día de Herrera: ‘The love I lost’ de West End FT. Sybil

En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘The love I lost’ de West End FT. Sybil

“Es la historia de una canción…

‘The love i lost’ una creación de los incomparablesLeon Huff y Kenny Gamble que estrenó Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes.

Fue una de las grandes canciones disco, pero aquí West End con una cantante compositora de Rhythm and blues, norteamericana llamadas Sybil realizaron la versión extraordinaria

El amor perdido es el más dulce de todos…”

Letra de la canción ‘The love I lost’ de West End FT. Sybil

I can remember planning

Building my whole world around you

And I can remember hoping

That you and I could make it on through

But something went wrong

We loved each other

We just couldn't get along

Take a good look at me

I'm in misery, can't you see?

The love I lost (The love, the love I lost)

Was a sweet love (It was a sweet love)

The love I lost (The love, the love I lost)

Was complete love (It was complete love)

The love I lost (The love I lost)

I will never, never (Never)

No no never

Never love again, ooh

I can't remember nothing, no no

But the good times we used to share

I'm so sad and lonely

Without you my life is so dead

I'm sorry to say

You go your way and I'll go my way

It hurts deep inside

The day we said goodbye, but

The love I lost (The love, the love I lost)

Was a sweet love (It was a sweet love)

The love I lost (The love, the love I lost)

Was complete love (It was complete love)

The love I lost, ooh ooh

I will never (never)

No no never

Never love again (I'll never love again)

I will never (Never)

No no never

Never love again, ooh

I will never (Never)

No no never

Never love again

The love, the love I lost, ooh

The love, the love I lost

The love, the love I lost

Was a sweet love (It was a sweet love)

The love I lost (The love, the love I lost)

Was complete love (It was complete love)

The love I lost, ooh ooh

I will never (never)

No no never

Never love again (I'll never love again)

I will never (never)

No no never

Never love again (I'll never love again)

I will never (never)

No no never

Never love again (I'll never love again)

