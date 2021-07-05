La canción del día de Herrera: ‘The look of love’ de Sergio Mendes & Brasil’66

La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘The look of love’ de Sergio Mendes & Brasil’66.

“Es la historia de una canción…

El 1967, original de la factoría de Burt Bacharach y Hal David , ‘The looh of love’ ha tenido tantas versiones… desde Diane Worick hasta Dusty Springfield.

Pero hoy me he querido traer la que entiendo más clase desprende, allá por el 67 Sergio Mendes y su Brasil 66 llevó a la bossa nova esta particular canción que después se aprovechó para un James Bond, C’asino Royale’.

La mirada del amor está en tus ojos

Una mirada que tu sonrisa no puede disfrazar…”

Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado

Letra de la canción ‘The look of love’ de Sergio Mendes & Brasil’66

The look of love

Is in your eyes

A look your smile can't

disguise

The look of love

Is saying so much more than

Just words could every say

And what my heart has heard

Well it takes my breath away

I can hardly wait to hold you

Feel my arms around you

How long I have waited

Waited just to love you

Now that I have found you

You've got the look of love

It's on your face

A look that time can't erase

Baby be mine, tonight

Let this be just the start of

So many nights like this

Let's take a lovers vow

And seal it with a kiss

I can hardly wait to hold you

Feel my arms around you

How long I have waited

Waited just to love you

Now that I have found you

Don't ever go

Don't ever go

I love you so

The look of love

Let this be just the start of

So many nights like this

Let's take a lover's vow

And baby we'll seal it with a kiss

I can hardly wait to hold you

Feel my arms around you

How long I have waited

Waited just to love you

Now that I have found you