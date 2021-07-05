La canción del día de Herrera: ‘The look of love’ de Sergio Mendes & Brasil’66

Pero hoy me he querido traer la que entiendo más clase desprende, allá por el 67 Sergio Mendes y su Brasil 66 llevó a la bossa nova esta particular canción que después se aprovechó para un James Bond, C’asino Royale’.
La mirada del amor está en tus ojos
Una mirada que tu sonrisa no puede disfrazar…”
Letra de la canción ‘The look of love’ de Sergio Mendes & Brasil’66
The look of love Is in your eyes A look your smile can't disguise
The look of love Is saying so much more than Just words could every say And what my heart has heard Well it takes my breath away
I can hardly wait to hold you Feel my arms around you How long I have waited Waited just to love you Now that I have found you
You've got the look of love It's on your face A look that time can't erase Baby be mine, tonight
Let this be just the start of So many nights like this Let's take a lovers vow And seal it with a kiss
I can hardly wait to hold you Feel my arms around you How long I have waited Waited just to love you Now that I have found you
Don't ever go Don't ever go I love you so The look of love
Let this be just the start of So many nights like this Let's take a lover's vow And baby we'll seal it with a kiss
I can hardly wait to hold you Feel my arms around you How long I have waited Waited just to love you Now that I have found you