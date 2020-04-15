La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Only when you leave’ de Spandau Ballet

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
Escuchar las horas completas
Con Carlos Herrera
Con Pilar Cisneros y Fernando de Haro
Con Ángel Expósito
Con Paco González, Manolo Lama y Pepe Domingo Castaño
Con Juanma Castaño
Con Cristina López Schlichting
Tiempo de lectura: 2'
Actualizado 08:39
Románticos y nostálgicos, así amanecemos con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Only when you leave’ de Spandau Ballet.
“Es la historia de una canción
Érase una vez una banda que pertenecía a esa cosa que se llamaban “los nuevos románticos” (“The New Romantics”) muy de los 80. Una banda que duró lo que duró la década prácticamente, aunque luego se volvieron a juntar hace no demasiado tiempo.
Esos nuevos románticos, como una suerte de nuevo glam, se llamaban Spandau Ballet. Spandau por el barrio de Berlín donde estaba la célebre prisión que tantos años ocupó Rudolf Hess. Ese Spandau Ballet en el 84 madre mía la que monto con ese ‘Only when you leave’ (‘Solo cuando te vas)
Solo cuando te vas necesito amarte
Soy un poco tonto, lo suficiente para necesitarte demasiado tiempo…
Hoy más de algún espíritu ochentero estará o habrá amanecido feliz”.
Layin' in the after glow
I only wanna learn what you know
But now you're leavin'
How many hearts must you break
And how many calls must I make
But now you're leavin'
In this world all that I choose has come unbearable
But love is in your touch
Ooh, it's killing me so much
Ooh, only when you leave
I'll need to love you
And when the action has all gone
I'm just a little fool enough to need you
A fool enough too long
Only when you leave, you'll leave in danger
Ooh, I'll make sure that you pay
So give a little passion to a stranger
And take this soul away
I only wanna make things last
So how could this have gone so fast
And now you're leavin'
How many times must I learn
It's only when you've gone that I burn
And now you're leavin'
In the end, all that is left has come unbearable
It's hard to change your mind
So leave it all behind
Ooh, only when you leave
I'll need to love you
And when the action has all gone
I'm just a little fool enough to need you
A fool enough too long
Only when you leave, you'll leave in danger
Ooh, I'll make sure that you pay
So give a little passion to a stranger
And take this soul away
Layin' in the after glow
I only wanna learn what you know
Ooh, but now you're leavin'
How many hearts must you break
How many calls must I make
But now you're leavin'
In this world all that I choose has come unbearable
But love is in your touch
Ooh, it's killing me so much
Only when you leave
I'll need to love you
And when the action has all gone
I'm just a little fool enough to need you
A fool enough too long
Only when you leave, you'll leave in danger
Ooh, I'll make sure that you pay
So give a little passion to a stranger
And take this soul away, uh, no, no, no, no
La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Brazilian Rhyme’ de Earth, Wind & Fire
La canción del día de Herrera: ‘For once in my live’ de Michael McDonald
Etiquetas
En directo2