La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Mambo No. 5’ de Lou Bega

El cubano Dámaso Pérez Prado compuso en el 49 este ‘Mambo número 5’, pero en el año 99 un músico alemán afincado en Miami, Lou Bega, hizo de esta versión número uno en el mundo. Así que hágame el favor y báilemelo si es tan amable.
Letra de la canción ‘Mambo No. 5’ de Lou Bega
Ladies and gentlemen, this is Mambo Number Five
One, two, three, four, five Everybody in the car, so come on, let's ride To the liquor store around the corner The boys say they want some gin and juice But I really don't wanna Beer bust like I had last week I must stay deep because talk is cheap
I like Angela, Pamela, Sandra and Rita And as I continue you know they getting sweeter So what can I do? I really beg you, my Lord To me is flirting it's just like sport, anything fly It's all good, let me dump it, please set in the trumpet
A little bit of Monica in my life A little bit of Erica by my side A little bit of Rita is all I need A little bit of Tina is what I see A little bit of Sandra in the sun A little bit of Mary all night long A little bit of Jessica, here I am A little bit of you makes me your man
Mambo Number Five
Jump up and down and move it all around Shake your head to the sound Put your hand on the ground Take one step left and one step right One to the front and one to the side Clap your hand once and clap your hands twice And if it looks like this then you doing it right
A little bit of Monica in my life A little bit of Erica by my side A little bit of Rita is all I need A little bit of Tina is what I see A little bit of Sandra in the sun A little bit of Mary all night long A little bit of Jessica, here I am A little bit of you makes me your man
Trumpet, the trumpet Mambo Number Five
A little bit of Monica in my life A little bit of Erica by my side A little bit of Rita is all I need A little bit of Tina is what I see A little bit of Sandra in the sun A little bit of Mary all night long A little bit of Jessica, here I am A little bit of you makes me your man
I do all to fall in love with a girl like you 'Cause you can't run and you can't hide You and me gonna touch the sky