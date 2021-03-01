La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Gold’ de Spandau Ballet

Una nueva semana y un nuevo mes que inauguramos con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Gold’ de Spandau Ballet.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Nos vamos al año 83, aquello de los nuevos románticos, parió una banda que duró exactamente lo que duró la década. Sintetizadores, glamour, y hombreras era Spandau Ballet.

Letra de la canción ‘Gold’ de Spandau Ballet

Thank you for coming home

Sorry that the chairs are all worn

I left them here I could have sworn

These are my salad days

Slowly being eaten away

Just another play for today

Oh, but I'm proud of you, but I'm proud of you

Nothing left to make me feel small

Luck has left me standing so tall

Gold (gold)

Always believe in your soul

You've got the power to know

You're indestructable

Always believe in

'Cause you are gold (gold)

Glad that you're bound to return

There's something I could have learned

You're indestructable

Always believe in

After the rush has gone

I hope you find a little more time

Remember we were partners in crime

It's only two years ago

The man with the suit and the face

You knew that he was there on the case

Now he's in love with you, he's in love with you

My love is like a high prison wall

And you could leave me standing so tall

Gold (gold)

Always believe in your soul

You've got the power to know

You're indestructable

Always believe in

'Cause you are gold (gold)

I'm glad that you're bound to return

Something I could have learned

You're indestructable

Always believe in

My love is like a high prison wall

And you could leave me standing so tall

Gold (gold)

Always believe in your soul

You've got the power to know

You're indestructable

Always believe in

'Cause you are gold (gold)

Glad that you're bound to return

There's something I could have learned

You're indestructable

Always believe in

You are gold

Always believe in your soul

You've got the power to know

You're indestructable

Always believe in

'Cause you are gold (gold)

I'm glad that you're bound to return

Something I could have learned

You're indestructable

Always believe in

Gold

Gold