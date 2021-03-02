La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Light my fire’ de José Feliciano

Una excelente versión de un puertorriqueño en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Light my fire’ de José Feliciano.

“Es la historia de una canción….

En el año 66 ‘Los Puertas’ (‘The Doors’) crearon ‘Light My fire’ ese significó su debut al rock psicodélico. Pues en el 68 José Feliciano, el gran puertorriqueño con sus influencias latinas, le dio la vuelta a la canción en esta versión inolvidable.

Letra de la canción ‘Light my fire’ de José Feliciano

You know that it would be untrue

You know that I would be a liar

If I was to say to you

Girl, we couldn't get much higher

Come on baby, light my fire

Come on baby, light my fire

Try to set the night on fire

The time to hesitate is through

No time to wallow in the mire

Try now we can only lose

And our love become a funeral pyre

Come on baby, light my fire

Come on baby, light my fire

Try to set the night on fire, yeah

The time to hesitate is through

No time to wallow in the mire

Try now we can only lose

And our love become a funeral pyre

Come on baby, light my fire

Come on baby, light my fire

Try to set the night on fire, yeah

You know that it would be untrue

You know that I would be a liar

If I was to say to you

Girl, we couldn't get much higher

Come on baby, light my fire

Come on baby, light my fire

Try to set the night on fire

Try to set the night on fire

