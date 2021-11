La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Freed from Desire’ de Gala

En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Freed from Desire’ de Gala.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Déjeme que hoy les ponga un poco las pilas, el cuerpo, por favor. ‘Freed from Desire’, ella es Gala Rizzatto. Na-na na-na-na-na-na.

Ya saben ustedes, esto pegó un pelotazo

Letra de la canción ‘Freed from Desire’ de Gala

My love has got no money

He's got his strong beliefs

My love has got no power

He's got his strong beliefs

My love has got no fame

He's got his strong beliefs

My love has got no money

He's got his strong beliefs

Want more and more

People just want more and more

Freedom and love

What he's looking for

Want more and more

People just want more and more

Freedom and love

What he's looking for

Freed from desire

Mind and senses purified

Freed from desire

Mind and senses purified

Freed from desire

Mind and senses purified

Freed from desire

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na

