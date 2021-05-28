La canción del día de Herrera: ‘I did what I did for Maria’ de Tony Christie

Al principio de los 70 un cantante inglés de notable éxito, y continúa todavía cantando, y elegancia grabó una canción llamada : ‘I did what I did for Maria’ (‘Hice lo que hice por María’). Buen, la letra os la cuento después porque tiene su gracia. Tony Christie
Este es un viudo al que van a ejecutar y explica por qué se vengó de la muerte de María, muy festiva la canción no…”.
Letra de la canción ‘I did what I did for Maria’ de Tony Christie
Sun rise this is the last day that I'll ever see out in the court-yard they're ready for me but I go to my Lord without fear 'cos I did what I did for Maria.
As I rode into town with the sun going down all the windows were barred there was noone around for they knew that I'd come with my hand on my gun and revenge in my heart for Maria my dearest departed Maria.
Take an eye for an eye and a life for a life and somebody must die for the death of my wife yes I did what I did for Maria I did what I did for Maria.
Laughter echoed across for the end of the street there was the man I was burnin' to meet and my mind was so calm and so clear. as I took my revenge for Maria.
And he fell to the ground raisin' dust all around but I knew he was dead long before he went down it was quick it was clean made it easy on him which is more than he did for Maria. When he did what he did for Maria.