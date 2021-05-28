La canción del día de Herrera: ‘I did what I did for Maria’ de Tony Christie

La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘I did what I did for Maria’ de Tony Christie.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Al principio de los 70 un cantante inglés de notable éxito, y continúa todavía cantando, y elegancia grabó una canción llamada : ‘I did what I did for Maria’ (‘Hice lo que hice por María’). Buen, la letra os la cuento después porque tiene su gracia. Tony Christie

Este es un viudo al que van a ejecutar y explica por qué se vengó de la muerte de María, muy festiva la canción no…”.

Letra de la canción ‘I did what I did for Maria’ de Tony Christie

Sun rise this is the last day

that I'll ever see

out in the court-yard

they're ready for me

but I go to my Lord without fear

'cos I did what I did for Maria.

As I rode into town

with the sun going down

all the windows were barred

there was noone around

for they knew that I'd come

with my hand on my gun

and revenge in my heart for Maria

my dearest departed Maria.

Take an eye for an eye

and a life for a life

and somebody must die

for the death of my wife

yes I did what I did for Maria

I did what I did for Maria.

Laughter echoed across for

the end of the street

there was the man

I was burnin' to meet

and my mind was so calm and so clear.

as I took my revenge for Maria.

And he fell to the ground

raisin' dust all around

but I knew he was dead

long before he went down

it was quick it was clean

made it easy on him

which is more than he did for Maria.

When he did what he did for Maria.

