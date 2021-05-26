La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Downtown train’ de Tom Waits

Me confieso seguidor irredento de Tom Waits, este californiano de voz grave, rota, que en el 85 cantaba esta pieza de altísima capacidad estremecedora ‘Downtown train’.
Tom Waits ha sido un hombre que no ha hecho gala de un excesivo éxito comercial, tampoco lo ha necesitado, pero la influencia de su música en mucho de los hombres y mujeres de su tiempo es incuestionable y es, como les digo, estremecedora.”
Letra de la canción ‘Downtown train’ de Tom Waits
Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado
Outside another yellow moon Has punched a hole in the night time mist I climb through the window and down to the street I'm shining like a new dime
The downtown trains are full Full of all them Brooklyn girls They try so hard to break out of their little worlds
You wave your hand and they scatter like crows They have nothing that'll ever capture your heart They're just thorns without the rose Be careful of them in the dark
Oh, if I was the one you chose to be your only one Oh, baby Can't you hear me now? Can't you hear me now?
Will I see you tonight on a downtown train? Every night, every night it's just the same On a downtown train
I know your window and I know it's late I know your stairs and your doorway I walk down your street and past your gate I stand by the light of the four way
And watch them as they fall, oh baby They all having their heart attacks They stay at the carnival But they'll never win you back
Will I see you tonight on a downtown train? Every night, every night, it's just the same You leave me lonely Will I see you tonight on a downtown train? All my dreams, all my dreams fall like rain On a downtown train
Will I see you tonight on a downtown train? Every night, every night, it's just the same Will I see you tonight on a downtown train? All my dreams, all my dreams, fall like rain On a downtown train On a downtown train All my dreams fall like rain On a downtown train