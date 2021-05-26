La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Downtown train’ de Tom Waits

La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Downtown train’ de Tom Waits.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Me confieso seguidor irredento de Tom Waits, este californiano de voz grave, rota, que en el 85 cantaba esta pieza de altísima capacidad estremecedora ‘Downtown train’.

Tom Waits ha sido un hombre que no ha hecho gala de un excesivo éxito comercial, tampoco lo ha necesitado, pero la influencia de su música en mucho de los hombres y mujeres de su tiempo es incuestionable y es, como les digo, estremecedora.”

Letra de la canción ‘Downtown train’ de Tom Waits

Outside another yellow moon

Has punched a hole in the night time mist

I climb through the window and down to the street

I'm shining like a new dime

The downtown trains are full

Full of all them Brooklyn girls

They try so hard to break out of their little worlds

You wave your hand and they scatter like crows

They have nothing that'll ever capture your heart

They're just thorns without the rose

Be careful of them in the dark

Oh, if I was the one you chose to be your only one

Oh, baby

Can't you hear me now?

Can't you hear me now?

Will I see you tonight on a downtown train?

Every night, every night it's just the same

On a downtown train

I know your window and I know it's late

I know your stairs and your doorway

I walk down your street and past your gate

I stand by the light of the four way

And watch them as they fall, oh baby

They all having their heart attacks

They stay at the carnival

But they'll never win you back

Will I see you tonight on a downtown train?

Every night, every night, it's just the same

You leave me lonely

Will I see you tonight on a downtown train?

All my dreams, all my dreams fall like rain

On a downtown train

Will I see you tonight on a downtown train?

Every night, every night, it's just the same

Will I see you tonight on a downtown train?

All my dreams, all my dreams, fall like rain

On a downtown train

On a downtown train

All my dreams fall like rain

On a downtown train

