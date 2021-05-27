COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Zombie’ de The Cranberries

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este jueves

    Tiempo de lectura: 1'Actualizado 07:25

    La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Zombie’ de The Cranberries.

    “Es la historia de una canción

    Allá por los 90 Dolores O'Riordan, que falleció hace no demasiado mucho, solista de los Cranberries, cantó, interpretó esta pieza llamada ‘Zombie’ dedicada a dos niños que murieron por un atentado del IRA en Inglaterra. Es estremecedoramente hermosa.

    ¡Qué barbaridad de los Cranberries, de Dolores O'Riordan! Murió con 46 años en el 2018.Esta banda un poco grunge, desgarradora, llevó todo un sentimiento de dolor a través de esta pieza ‘Zombie’ de aquellos años difíciles en el Reino Unido.

    Letra de la canción ‘Zombie’ de The Cranberries

    Another head hangs lowly
    Child is slowly taken
    And the violence, caused such silence
    Who are we mistaken?

    But you see, it's not me
    It's not my family
    In your head, in your head, they are fighting
    With their tanks, and their bombs
    And their bombs, and their guns
    In your head, in your head they are crying

    In your head, in your head
    Zombie, zombie, zombie-ie-ie
    What's in your head, in your head
    Zombie, zombie, zombie-ie-ie, oh

    Du, du, du, du
    Du, du, du, du
    Du, du, du, du
    Du, du, du, du

    Another mother's breaking
    Heart is taking over
    When the violence causes silence
    We must be mistaken

    It's the same old theme
    Since nineteen-sixteen
    In your head, in your head, they're still fighting
    With their tanks, and their bombs
    And their bombs, and their guns

    In your head, in your head, they are dying

    In your head, in your head
    Zombie, zombie, zombie-ie-ie
    What's in your head, in your head
    Zombie, zombie, zombie-ie-ie
    Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh, ay, oh, ya ya

