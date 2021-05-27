La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Zombie’ de The Cranberries

La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Zombie’ de The Cranberries.

“Es la historia de una canción

Allá por los 90 Dolores O'Riordan, que falleció hace no demasiado mucho, solista de los Cranberries, cantó, interpretó esta pieza llamada ‘Zombie’ dedicada a dos niños que murieron por un atentado del IRA en Inglaterra. Es estremecedoramente hermosa.

¡Qué barbaridad de los Cranberries, de Dolores O'Riordan! Murió con 46 años en el 2018.Esta banda un poco grunge, desgarradora, llevó todo un sentimiento de dolor a través de esta pieza ‘Zombie’ de aquellos años difíciles en el Reino Unido.

Letra de la canción ‘Zombie’ de The Cranberries

Another head hangs lowly

Child is slowly taken

And the violence, caused such silence

Who are we mistaken?

But you see, it's not me

It's not my family

In your head, in your head, they are fighting

With their tanks, and their bombs

And their bombs, and their guns

In your head, in your head they are crying

In your head, in your head

Zombie, zombie, zombie-ie-ie

What's in your head, in your head

Zombie, zombie, zombie-ie-ie, oh

Du, du, du, du

Du, du, du, du

Du, du, du, du

Du, du, du, du

Another mother's breaking

Heart is taking over

When the violence causes silence

We must be mistaken

It's the same old theme

Since nineteen-sixteen

In your head, in your head, they're still fighting

With their tanks, and their bombs

And their bombs, and their guns

In your head, in your head, they are dying

In your head, in your head

Zombie, zombie, zombie-ie-ie

What's in your head, in your head

Zombie, zombie, zombie-ie-ie

Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh, ay, oh, ya ya

