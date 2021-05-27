La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Zombie’ de The Cranberries

Allá por los 90 Dolores O'Riordan, que falleció hace no demasiado mucho, solista de los Cranberries, cantó, interpretó esta pieza llamada ‘Zombie’ dedicada a dos niños que murieron por un atentado del IRA en Inglaterra. Es estremecedoramente hermosa.
¡Qué barbaridad de los Cranberries, de Dolores O'Riordan! Murió con 46 años en el 2018.Esta banda un poco grunge, desgarradora, llevó todo un sentimiento de dolor a través de esta pieza ‘Zombie’ de aquellos años difíciles en el Reino Unido.
Letra de la canción ‘Zombie’ de The Cranberries
Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado
Another head hangs lowly Child is slowly taken And the violence, caused such silence Who are we mistaken?
But you see, it's not me It's not my family In your head, in your head, they are fighting With their tanks, and their bombs And their bombs, and their guns In your head, in your head they are crying
In your head, in your head Zombie, zombie, zombie-ie-ie What's in your head, in your head Zombie, zombie, zombie-ie-ie, oh
Du, du, du, du Du, du, du, du Du, du, du, du Du, du, du, du
Another mother's breaking Heart is taking over When the violence causes silence We must be mistaken
It's the same old theme Since nineteen-sixteen In your head, in your head, they're still fighting With their tanks, and their bombs And their bombs, and their guns
In your head, in your head, they are dying
In your head, in your head Zombie, zombie, zombie-ie-ie What's in your head, in your head Zombie, zombie, zombie-ie-ie Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh, ay, oh, ya ya