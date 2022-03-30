La canción del día de Herrera: "You're The First, The Last, My Everything" de Michael Bublé

Es la historia de una canción... Aparece nuevo disco de Michael Bublé y en ese disco, ¿saben ustedes? Qué versión hace el canadiense de uno de los grandes éxitos de Barry White, "You're The First, The Last, My Everything".





Letra de "You're The First, The Last, My Everything" de Barry White por Michael Bublé

We got it together didn't we?

We've definitely got our thing together, don't we baby?

Isn't that nice?

I mean, really, when you really sit and think about it

Isn't it really, really nice?

I can easily feel myself slipping more and more ways

That super world of my own

Nobody but you and me

We've got it together baby

Ahh, the first, my last, my everything

And the answer to all my dreams

You're my sun, my moon, my guiding star

My kind of wonderful, that's what you are

I know there's only, only one like you

There's no way, they could have made two

You're all I'm living for

Your love I'll keep for evermore

You're the first, you're the last, my everything

In you, I've found so many things

A love so new only you could bring

Can't you see if you

You make me feel this way

You're like a first morning dew

On a brand new day

I see so many ways that I

Can love you, 'til the day I die

You're my reality, yet I'm lost in a dream

You're the first, the last, my everything

I know there's only, only one like you

There's no way they could have made two

Girl you're my reality

But I'm lost in a dream

You're the first, you're the last, my everything

Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado

You and me baby

Just you and me

Ya you are the first, the last

My everything





Fuente: Musixmatch















