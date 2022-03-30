La canción del día de Herrera: "You're The First, The Last, My Everything" de Michael Bublé

Es la historia de una canción... Aparece nuevo disco de Michael Bublé y en ese disco, ¿saben ustedes? Qué versión hace el canadiense de uno de los grandes éxitos de Barry White, "You're The First, The Last, My Everything".
Letra de "You're The First, The Last, My Everything" de Barry White por Michael Bublé
We got it together didn't we? We've definitely got our thing together, don't we baby? Isn't that nice? I mean, really, when you really sit and think about it Isn't it really, really nice? I can easily feel myself slipping more and more ways That super world of my own Nobody but you and me We've got it together baby
Ahh, the first, my last, my everything And the answer to all my dreams You're my sun, my moon, my guiding star My kind of wonderful, that's what you are I know there's only, only one like you There's no way, they could have made two You're all I'm living for Your love I'll keep for evermore You're the first, you're the last, my everything
In you, I've found so many things A love so new only you could bring Can't you see if you You make me feel this way You're like a first morning dew
On a brand new day
I see so many ways that I Can love you, 'til the day I die You're my reality, yet I'm lost in a dream You're the first, the last, my everything
I know there's only, only one like you There's no way they could have made two Girl you're my reality But I'm lost in a dream You're the first, you're the last, my everything
Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado
You and me baby Just you and me Ya you are the first, the last My everything
Fuente: Musixmatch
item no encontrado
Top:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado