La canción del día de Herrera: 'Smoke From a Distant Fire' de Sanford Townsend

"Es la historia de una canción. En 1977 de artistas de estudio se juntaron para hacer una canción y fue todo un éxito. Luego no llegaron más, pero eso ahí quedó. Sanford Townsend. Y esa 'Smoke From a Distant Fire', es decir, fuego o humo de un fuego lejano..."
Letra de la canción 'Smoke From a Distant Fire' de Sanford Townsend
You left me here on your way to paradise You pulled the rug right out from under my life I know where you goin' to I knew when you came home last night 'Cause your eyes had a mist from the smoke of a distant fire
Lord, I was stung shoulda' seen it come a long time ago. When I realized the reality gave me a role If things are the same then explain why your kiss is so cold And that mist in your eyes feels like rain on the fire in my soul
This lying, and cryin', is upsettin' and gettin' ya no where It don't stack up, so slack up and pack up I just don't care Don't let the screen door hit you, on your way out. Don't you drown when your dream boat runs onto the ground
I'd just like to know do you love him or just making time By filling his glass with your…