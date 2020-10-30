La canción del día de Herrera: 'Smoke From a Distant Fire' de Sanford Townsend

Amanecemos esta mañana a ritmo de la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: 'Smoke From a Distant Fire' de Sanford Townsend

"Es la historia de una canción. En 1977 de artistas de estudio se juntaron para hacer una canción y fue todo un éxito. Luego no llegaron más, pero eso ahí quedó. Sanford Townsend. Y esa 'Smoke From a Distant Fire', es decir, fuego o humo de un fuego lejano..."

Letra de la canción 'Smoke From a Distant Fire' de Sanford Townsend

You left me here on your way to paradise

You pulled the rug right out from under my life

I know where you goin' to I knew when you came home last night

'Cause your eyes had a mist from the smoke of a distant fire

Lord, I was stung shoulda' seen it come a long time ago.

When I realized the reality gave me a role

If things are the same then explain why your kiss is so cold

And that mist in your eyes feels like rain on the fire in my soul

This lying, and cryin', is upsettin' and gettin' ya no where

It don't stack up, so slack up and pack up

I just don't care

Don't let the screen door hit you, on your way out.

Don't you drown when your dream boat runs onto the ground

I'd just like to know do you love him or just making time

By filling his glass with your…