COPE

Herrera en COPE

La canción del día de Herrera

    La canción del día de Herrera: 'Smoke From a Distant Fire' de Sanford Townsend

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este viernes

    Audio

    Tiempo de lectura: 1'Actualizado 08:51

    Amanecemos esta mañana a ritmo de la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: 'Smoke From a Distant Fire' de Sanford Townsend

    "Es la historia de una canción. En 1977 de artistas de estudio se juntaron para hacer una canción y fue todo un éxito. Luego no llegaron más, pero eso ahí quedó. Sanford Townsend. Y esa 'Smoke From a Distant Fire', es decir, fuego o humo de un fuego lejano..."

    Letra de la canción 'Smoke From a Distant Fire' de Sanford Townsend

    You left me here on your way to paradise
    You pulled the rug right out from under my life
    I know where you goin' to I knew when you came home last night
    'Cause your eyes had a mist from the smoke of a distant fire

    Lord, I was stung shoulda' seen it come a long time ago.
    When I realized the reality gave me a role
    If things are the same then explain why your kiss is so cold
    And that mist in your eyes feels like rain on the fire in my soul

    This lying, and cryin', is upsettin' and gettin' ya no where
    It don't stack up, so slack up and pack up
    I just don't care
    Don't let the screen door hit you, on your way out.
    Don't you drown when your dream boat runs onto the ground

    I'd just like to know do you love him or just making time
    By filling his glass with your…

    Etiquetas

    Radio en directo COPE
    • item no encontrado

    En directo

    Directo Herrera en COPE

    Herrera en COPE

    Con Carlos Herrera

    Escuchar

    Recomendados