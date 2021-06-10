La canción del día de Herrera: 'Oliver's Army' de Elvis Costelo & The Attractions

Don't start that talking

I could talk all night

My mind was sleepwalking

While I'm putting the world to right

Call careers information

Have you got yourself an occupation?

Oliver's army is here to stay

Oliver's army are on their way

And I would rather be anywhere else

But here today

There was a Checkpoint Charlie

He didn't crack a smile

But it's no laughing party

When you've been on the murder mile

Only takes one itchy trigger

One more widow, one less white nigger

Oliver's Army is here to stay

Oliver's army are on their way

And I would rather be anywhere else

But here today

Hong Kong is up for grabs

London is full of Arabs

We could be in Palestine

Overrun by the Chinese line

With the boys from the Mersey and the Thames and the Tyne

But there's no danger

It's a professional career

Though it could be arranged

With just a word in Mr. Churchill's ear

If you're out of luck or out of work

We could send you to Johannesburg

Oliver's Army is here to stay

Oliver's army are on their way

And I would rather be anywhere else

But here today

And I would rather be anywhere else

But here today

And I would rather be anywhere else

But here today

Oh oh oh oh, oh oh oh

Oh oh oh oh, oh oh oh