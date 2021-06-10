La canción del día de Herrera: 'Oliver's Army' de Elvis Costelo & The Attractions

En 1977 David Costelo escribió esta pieza 'Oliver's Army' ('El ejército de Oliver'), basándose en el conflicto de Irlanda del Norte tras ver disturbios en Belfast y a los soldados patrullando. Para muchos aquellos fue un alegato ant imperialista y él dijo: "Déjense de tontunas sólo es música pop".
Letra de la canción 'Oliver's Army' de Davis Costelo & The Attractions
Don't start that talking I could talk all night My mind was sleepwalking While I'm putting the world to right Call careers information Have you got yourself an occupation?
Oliver's army is here to stay Oliver's army are on their way And I would rather be anywhere else But here today
There was a Checkpoint Charlie He didn't crack a smile But it's no laughing party When you've been on the murder mile Only takes one itchy trigger One more widow, one less white nigger
Oliver's Army is here to stay Oliver's army are on their way And I would rather be anywhere else But here today
Hong Kong is up for grabs London is full of Arabs We could be in Palestine Overrun by the Chinese line With the boys from the Mersey and the Thames and the Tyne
But there's no danger It's a professional career Though it could be arranged With just a word in Mr. Churchill's ear If you're out of luck or out of work We could send you to Johannesburg
Oliver's Army is here to stay Oliver's army are on their way And I would rather be anywhere else But here today And I would rather be anywhere else But here today And I would rather be anywhere else But here today Oh oh oh oh, oh oh oh Oh oh oh oh, oh oh oh