    La canción del día de Herrera: 'Oliver's Army' de Elvis Costelo & The Attractions

    La canción del día de "Herrera en COPE" es 'Oliver's Army' de David Costelo

    "Es la historia de una canción...

    En 1977 David Costelo escribió esta pieza 'Oliver's Army' ('El ejército de Oliver'), basándose en el conflicto de Irlanda del Norte tras ver disturbios en Belfast y a los soldados patrullando. Para muchos aquellos fue un alegato ant imperialista y él dijo: "Déjense de tontunas sólo es música pop".

    Letra de la canción 'Oliver's Army' de Davis Costelo & The Attractions

    Don't start that talking
    I could talk all night
    My mind was sleepwalking
    While I'm putting the world to right
    Call careers information
    Have you got yourself an occupation?
    Oliver's army is here to stay
    Oliver's army are on their way
    And I would rather be anywhere else
    But here today
    There was a Checkpoint Charlie
    He didn't crack a smile
    But it's no laughing party
    When you've been on the murder mile
    Only takes one itchy trigger
    One more widow, one less white nigger
    Oliver's Army is here to stay
    Oliver's army are on their way
    And I would rather be anywhere else
    But here today
    Hong Kong is up for grabs
    London is full of Arabs
    We could be in Palestine
    Overrun by the Chinese line
    With the boys from the Mersey and the Thames and the Tyne
    But there's no danger
    It's a professional career
    Though it could be arranged
    With just a word in Mr. Churchill's ear
    If you're out of luck or out of work
    We could send you to Johannesburg
    Oliver's Army is here to stay
    Oliver's army are on their way
    And I would rather be anywhere else
    But here today
    And I would rather be anywhere else
    But here today
    And I would rather be anywhere else
    But here today
    Oh oh oh oh, oh oh oh
    Oh oh oh oh, oh oh oh



