    La canción del día de Herrera: "Could She Be Mine" de Donny Osmond

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical de Carlos Herrera para este primer martes de 2021

    Tiempo de lectura: 3'Actualizado 07:57

    "Donny Osmond es ídolo de adolescentes junto a sus hermanos, un tipo con mucha clase" comienza Carlos Herrera al presentar la canción de este martes, 5 de enero, vísperas de Reyes Magos.

    The Osmond que lo integraba Donny con sus cuatro hermanos mayores cosecharon muchos éxitos en los años 70 con éxitos como "Go Away Little Girl" o "Puppy Love", sin olvidar este "Could She Be Mine" ( "Esta chica podría ser mía").

    Been there dreaming, helps to pass the time
    Got to thinking 'bout this girl that could be mine
    She’s got everything, mm But I don’t think, she even knows
    All the while inside my love for her still grows
    I want everything, she’s got everything
    She could be Bardot & Monroe, Sophia Loren
    She could be reincarnated as Hepburn again
    She could be perfect to love, simply divine
    Could she be mine, ooh
    From my window, I can see her place
    I know her silhouette so well that I could trace
    Every curve & line
    Seems a crazy way, to pass my time away
    Listing clothes that she would wear to work that day
    How she looks so fine, wishing she was mine
    She could be Bardot & Monroe, Sophia Loren
    She could be reincarnated as Hepburn again
    She could be perfect to love, simply divine
    Could she be mine
    Could I be just what she needs, am I fooling myself
    She would ever choose me instead of anyone else
    Could it be that our fate, is inter twined
    Could she be mine
    I asked my best friend, if he thought she could be mine
    He just laughed, I didn’t take it as a positive sign
    His advice was «man, she’s way out of your league
    She’s the sun, and the moon, she is shining. .. .for me»
    She could be Bardot & Monroe, Sophia Loren
    She could be reincarnated as Hepburn again
    She could be perfect to love, simply divine
    Could she be mine, ooh yeah yeah
    I am just what she needs, am I fooling myself
    She would ever choose me instead of anyone else
    Could it be that our fate, is inter twined
    Could she be mine, Ooh. . .ooh mine. .. yeah
    Could she be mine, mmm
    All mine

    Ella podría ser mía

    Estado allí soñando, ayuda a pasar el tiempo
    Tengo que pensar acerca de esta chica que podría ser mía
    Ella tiene todo, mm. Pero no creo, ella incluso sabe
    Mientras tanto, mi amor por ella sigue creciendo
    Quiero todo, ella tiene todo
    Ella podría ser Bardot & Monroe, Sophia Loren
    Ella podría reencarnarse como Hepburn otra vez
    Ella podría ser perfecta para amar, simplemente divina
    Podría ser ella mía, ooh
    Desde mi ventana, puedo ver su lugar
    Conozco su silueta tan bien que podría rastrear
    Cada curva y línea
    Parece una manera loca, pasar mi tiempo lejos
    Listado de ropa que usaría para trabajar ese día
    Cómo se ve tan bien, deseando que fuera mía
    Ella podría ser Bardot & Monroe, Sophia Loren
    Ella podría reencarnarse como Hepburn otra vez
    Ella podría ser perfecta para amar, simplemente divina
    ¿Podría ser ella mía?
    ¿Podría ser justo lo que ella necesita, me estoy engañando a mí mismo?
    Ella alguna vez me elegiría a mí en lugar de a cualquier otra persona
    Podría ser que nuestro destino esté entrelazado
    ¿Podría ser ella mía?
    Le pregunté a mi mejor amiga, si él pensaba que ella podría ser mía
    Él solo se rió, no lo tomé como un signo positivo
    Su consejo fue «hombre, ella está fuera de tu alcance»
    Ella es el sol, y la luna, ella está brillando. .. .para mi"
    Ella podría ser Bardot & Monroe, Sophia Loren
    Ella podría reencarnarse como Hepburn otra vez
    Ella podría ser perfecta para amar, simplemente divina
    Podría ser ella mía, ooh si, si
    Soy justo lo que ella necesita, ¿me estoy engañando a mí mismo?
    Ella alguna vez me elegiría a mí en lugar de a cualquier otra persona
    Podría ser que nuestro destino esté entrelazado
    Podría ser ella mía, Ooh. . Oh, mío .. sí
    Podría ser ella mía, mmm
    Todo mío

