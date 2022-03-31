La canción del día de Herrera: "Break Away" de Art Garfunkel

Es la historia de una canción... Era 1975 y Art Garfunkel publicó un disco memorable de cabo a rabo titulado "Break Away" ('Escapada')
Letra de "Break Away" de Art Garfunkel
I watch the distant lights on the runway Disappear into the evening sky Oh you know I'm with you on your journey Never could say goodbye
It's not the sun you're trying to find Something else is on your mind You need a little space and time To break away It's not the place you're going to It's just a phase you're going through Though I won't stop you I don't want you to
Break away Fly across your ocean Break away Time has come for you Break away Fly across your ocean Break away Time has come
For you to awaken in another country Greet the morning under foreign skies Leaving me to face another Monday It's not easy to get by
It's not the sun you're trying to find Something else is on your mind You need a little space and time To break away It's not the place you're going to It's just a phase you're going through Though I won't stop you I don't want you to
Break away Fly across your ocean Break away (breakaway) Time has come for you Break away (breakaway) Fly across your ocean Break away (breakaway) Time has come for you
Fuente: LyricFind
