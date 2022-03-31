COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: "Break Away" de Art Garfunkel

    Es la historia de una canción... Era 1975 y Art Garfunkel publicó un disco memorable de cabo a rabo titulado "Break Away" ('Escapada')


    Letra de "Break Away" de Art Garfunkel

    I watch the distant lights on the runway
    Disappear into the evening sky
    Oh you know I'm with you on your journey
    Never could say goodbye
    It's not the sun you're trying to find
    Something else is on your mind
    You need a little space and time
    To break away
    It's not the place you're going to
    It's just a phase you're going through
    Though I won't stop you I don't want you to
    Break away
    Fly across your ocean
    Break away
    Time has come for you
    Break away
    Fly across your ocean
    Break away
    Time has come
    For you to awaken in another country
    Greet the morning under foreign skies
    Leaving me to face another Monday
    It's not easy to get by
    It's not the sun you're trying to find
    Something else is on your mind
    You need a little space and time
    To break away
    It's not the place you're going to
    It's just a phase you're going through
    Though I won't stop you I don't want you to
    Break away
    Fly across your ocean
    Break away (breakaway)
    Time has come for you
    Break away (breakaway)
    Fly across your ocean
    Break away (breakaway)
    Time has come for you

    Fuente: LyricFind




