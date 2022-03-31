La canción del día de Herrera: "Break Away" de Art Garfunkel

Es la historia de una canción... Era 1975 y Art Garfunkel publicó un disco memorable de cabo a rabo titulado "Break Away" ('Escapada')

I watch the distant lights on the runway

Disappear into the evening sky

Oh you know I'm with you on your journey

Never could say goodbye

It's not the sun you're trying to find

Something else is on your mind

You need a little space and time

To break away

It's not the place you're going to

It's just a phase you're going through

Though I won't stop you I don't want you to

Break away

Fly across your ocean

Break away

Time has come for you

Break away

Fly across your ocean

Break away

Time has come

For you to awaken in another country

Greet the morning under foreign skies

Leaving me to face another Monday

It's not easy to get by

It's not the sun you're trying to find

Something else is on your mind

You need a little space and time

To break away

It's not the place you're going to

It's just a phase you're going through

Though I won't stop you I don't want you to

Break away

Fly across your ocean

Break away (breakaway)

Time has come for you

Break away (breakaway)

Fly across your ocean

Break away (breakaway)

Time has come for you



