    La canción del día de Herrera: "Arrival" de Sarah Brightman

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical navideña que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este miércoles

    Tiempo de lectura: 1'Actualizado 07:45

    Historia de una canción... Sarah Brightman es una cantante, actriz, bailarina, directora de orquesta inglesa con una voz especialmente afinada y aguda que canta canciones a la Navidad tan sencillas como este "Arrival"


    Letra de Arrival de Sarah Brightman

    Sing, sing, sing the song they sang with us when they sailed away
    Bring, bring, bring them back again to these lonely shores one day
    We'll be here awaiting their arrival
    How that moment's gonna shine
    May they ring then in our hearts
    That Jubilant bells "Auld Lang Syne"
    Sing, sing, sing the song of sirens if that is what it takes
    Bring, bring, bring them back again to to each lonely heart that aches
    I'll be first to know of your arrival
    I'll be first to pur the wine
    May they ring, then in our hearts
    The Jubilant bells of "Auld Lang Syne"
    I'll be first to know of your arrival
    I'll be first to pur the wine
    May they ring, then in our hearts
    The Jubilant bells of "Auld Lang Syne"
    Sing, sing, sing a song of sadness that they are so long gone
    Bring, bring, bring a ray hope and the courage to go on
    We'll be here awaiting their arrival
    How that moment's gonna shine
    May they ring, then in our hearts
    That Jubilant bells of "Auld Lang Syne"
    We'll be here awaiting their arrival
    How that moment's gonna shine
    May they ring, then in our hearts
    That Jubilant bells of "Auld Lang Syne"
    Sing, sing, sing a song they sang with us when they sailed away





