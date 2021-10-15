La canción del día de Herrera: "Always Something There To Remind" de Sandie Shaw

Camina por esas calles de la ciudad que solías caminar conmigo

walk along those city streets you used to walk along with me



Y cada paso que doy recuerda lo enamorados que solíamos estar

And every step I take recalls how much in love we used to be



Oh, ¿cómo puedo olvidarte?

Oh how can I forget you



¿Cuando siempre hay algo ahí para recordarme?

When there is always something there to remind me?

Siempre hay algo ahí para recordarme

Always something there to remind me



Nací para amarte

I was born to love you



Y nunca seré libre

And I will never be free



Siempre serás parte de mí

You'll always be a part of me

Whoa-ooo-ohhh-oh

Whoa-ooo-ohhh-oh



Si descubres que extrañas el dulce y tierno amor que solíamos compartir

If you should find you miss the sweet and tender love we used to share



Solo vuelve a los lugares a los que solíamos ir

Just go back to the places where we used to go



Y estaré allí

And I'll be there

Cómo puedo olvidarte

How can I forget you



¿Cuando siempre hay algo ahí para recordarme?

When there is always something there to remind me?



Siempre hay algo ahí para recordarme

Always something there to remind me



Nací para amarte

I was born to love you

Y nunca seré libre

And I will never be free



Siempre serás parte de mí

You'll always be a part of me



Whoa-ooo-ohhh-oh

Whoa-ooo-ohhh-oh



Whoa-oh-ooo-ohhh

Whoa-oh-ooo-ohhh

Si deberías darte cuenta de que extrañas el dulce y tierno amor que solíamos compartir

f you should find you miss the sweet and tender love we used to share



Solo vuelve a los lugares a los que solíamos ir

Just come back to the places where we used to go



Y estaré allí

And I'll be there



Cómo puedo olvidarte

How can I forget you

¿Cuando siempre hay algo ahí para recordarme?

When there is always something there to remind me?



Siempre hay algo ahí para recordarme

Always something there to remind me



Nací para amarte

I was born to love you



Y nunca seré libre

And I will never be free

Cuando hay

When there is



Cuando hay

When there is



Cuando hay

When, there, is