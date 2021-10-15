La canción del día de Herrera: "Always Something There To Remind" de Sandie Shaw

Siempre hay algo ahí para recordarme
Always something there to remind me
Nací para amarte
I was born to love you
Y nunca seré libre
And I will never be free
Siempre serás parte de mí
You'll always be a part of me
Whoa-ooo-ohhh-oh
Whoa-ooo-ohhh-oh
Si descubres que extrañas el dulce y tierno amor que solíamos compartir
If you should find you miss the sweet and tender love we used to share
Solo vuelve a los lugares a los que solíamos ir
Just go back to the places where we used to go
Y estaré allí
And I'll be there
Cómo puedo olvidarte
How can I forget you
¿Cuando siempre hay algo ahí para recordarme?
When there is always something there to remind me?
Siempre hay algo ahí para recordarme
Always something there to remind me
Nací para amarte
I was born to love you
Y nunca seré libre
And I will never be free
Siempre serás parte de mí
You'll always be a part of me
Whoa-ooo-ohhh-oh
Whoa-ooo-ohhh-oh
Whoa-oh-ooo-ohhh
Whoa-oh-ooo-ohhh
Si deberías darte cuenta de que extrañas el dulce y tierno amor que solíamos compartir
f you should find you miss the sweet and tender love we used to share
Solo vuelve a los lugares a los que solíamos ir
Just come back to the places where we used to go
Y estaré allí
And I'll be there
Cómo puedo olvidarte
How can I forget you
¿Cuando siempre hay algo ahí para recordarme?
When there is always something there to remind me?
Siempre hay algo ahí para recordarme
Always something there to remind me
Nací para amarte
I was born to love you
Y nunca seré libre
And I will never be free
Cuando hay
When there is
Cuando hay
When there is
Cuando hay
When, there, is
Siempre hay algo ahí para recordarme
Always something there to remind me
Siempre hay algo ahí para recordarme
Always something there to remind me
Siempre hay algo ahí para recordarme
Always something there to remind me