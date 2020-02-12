La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘Young hearts run free’ de Candi Staton

Este miércoles le cantamos al amor en la canción del día de 'Herrera en COPE' con 'Young hearts run free’ de Candi Staton.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Hace muchos años, allá por el 76, el productor musical David Crawford le dijo a la intérprete Candi Staton: “¿qué tal te va, cómo andan tus amores?”. Y ella le dijo: “sabes, estoy con quien no quiero y lo estoy pasando mal”. A lo que él le dijo: “no te preocupes, te voy a hacer una canción”.

Y esa canción fue un número uno mundial: ‘Los jóvenes corazones corren libres’ (‘Young hearts run free’)

Mi mente debe ser libre, para aprender todo lo que pueda sobre mí

Voy a amarme por el resto de mis días

Porque los jóvenes corazones deben correr libre..."

Letra de la canción ‘Young hearts run free’ de Candi Staton

What's the sense in sharing, this one and only life

Ending up, just another lost and lonely wife

You count up the years, and they will be filled with tears

Love only breaks up, to start over again

You'll get the babies, but you won't have your man

While he is busy loving, every woman that he can ("aahh haa")

Say I want to leave a thousand times a day

It's easier said that done

When I just can't break away ("just can't break away")

Young hearts, run free

Never be hung up, hung up like my man and me ("umm, my man and me")

Young hearts, to yourself be true

Don't be no fool with

When loving is all, there is ("say that don't love you")

It's high time just one crack at life

Who want to live in, trouble and strife

My mind must be free, to learn all I can about me

I'm gonna love me, for the rest of my days

Caress the babies every time they say

Self reservation is what's, really going on today ("aah, hooo")

Say I want to leave a thousand times a day

How can I turn loose

When I just can't break away ("just can't break away")

Young hearts, run free

Never be hung up, hung up like my man and me ("umm, my man and me")

Young hearts, to yourself be true

Don't be no fool with

When loving is all, there is ("say that don't love you")

Young hearts, run free

Never be hung up, hung up like my man and me ("umm, my man and me")

Young hearts, to yourself be true

Don't be no fool with

When loving is all, there is ("say that don't love you")